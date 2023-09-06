Ruberslaw, in Whitecraigs on the south side of the city, is being sold by Savills, which noted the property offers “uninterrupted, panoramic” northerly views over Whitecraigs golf course and the city to the Campsie Fells and Ben Lomond beyond.

The property agent said: “The house has its origins as a fine 1930s Art Deco style bungalow but was radically remodelled in 2011 by the British interior designer, the late Keith Hobbs of United Designers, whose numerous prestigious commissions included The Metropolitan Hotel on London’s Park Lane, The Clarence Hotel in Dublin for U2 and The Grand Hotel Reina Victoria in Madrid.

"Among Keith Hobbs’ private clients were Bruce Willis and George Clooney. At Ruberslaw, he created a substantial, two-level villa, blending a stunning interior with the magnificent setting and outlook. Floor-to-ceiling windows along the entire north westerly façade take full advantage of the dramatic views.”

Savills added that the house, at 5 Elphinstone Road, occupies "arguably one of the finest positions within the select residential area of Higher Whitecraigs".

Peter Walker, of Savills, said: “This has to be one of the most magnificent houses in the west of Scotland.”

The property comprises a reception hall, dining kitchen, sitting room, study, utility, four bedrooms, the principal one with dressing room and ensuite bathroom, a gym, shower room, sauna, and lower ground floor living space, as well as a self-contained apartment with a dining/living room/kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. There is also a summerhouse, gardens and garaging.

Savills said: “Ruberslaw offers a level of sophistication not commonly found even in luxury homes. The specification includes American oak flooring, beautiful tiled floors, electrically operated blinds and curtains, a CCTV system, a bespoke kitchen and luxurious, marble-clad bathroom and shower rooms. All tiled flooring is heated.”

It added: “At lower ground floor level there is an open plan living area, almost 60 feet long with floor-to-ceiling windows and an electrically operated door opening to a terrace which enjoys spectacular views. Also on the lower level is a fully equipped gym with sauna and bespoke shower room, a plant room and media room and extensive built-in storage.”