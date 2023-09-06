A 1930s house in an upmarket suburb of Glasgow which was transformed by a celebrity designer into what is described as a “contemporary masterpiece” has been put up for sale at offers over £1.75 million.
Ruberslaw, in Whitecraigs on the south side of the city, is being sold by Savills, which noted the property offers “uninterrupted, panoramic” northerly views over Whitecraigs golf course and the city to the Campsie Fells and Ben Lomond beyond.
The property agent said: “The house has its origins as a fine 1930s Art Deco style bungalow but was radically remodelled in 2011 by the British interior designer, the late Keith Hobbs of United Designers, whose numerous prestigious commissions included The Metropolitan Hotel on London’s Park Lane, The Clarence Hotel in Dublin for U2 and The Grand Hotel Reina Victoria in Madrid.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The great fallacy of those blustering Brexiters
"Among Keith Hobbs’ private clients were Bruce Willis and George Clooney. At Ruberslaw, he created a substantial, two-level villa, blending a stunning interior with the magnificent setting and outlook. Floor-to-ceiling windows along the entire north westerly façade take full advantage of the dramatic views.”
Savills added that the house, at 5 Elphinstone Road, occupies "arguably one of the finest positions within the select residential area of Higher Whitecraigs".
Peter Walker, of Savills, said: “This has to be one of the most magnificent houses in the west of Scotland.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Rees-Mogg astounds as he tackles 'enemy of Brexit'
The property comprises a reception hall, dining kitchen, sitting room, study, utility, four bedrooms, the principal one with dressing room and ensuite bathroom, a gym, shower room, sauna, and lower ground floor living space, as well as a self-contained apartment with a dining/living room/kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. There is also a summerhouse, gardens and garaging.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
Savills said: “Ruberslaw offers a level of sophistication not commonly found even in luxury homes. The specification includes American oak flooring, beautiful tiled floors, electrically operated blinds and curtains, a CCTV system, a bespoke kitchen and luxurious, marble-clad bathroom and shower rooms. All tiled flooring is heated.”
It added: “At lower ground floor level there is an open plan living area, almost 60 feet long with floor-to-ceiling windows and an electrically operated door opening to a terrace which enjoys spectacular views. Also on the lower level is a fully equipped gym with sauna and bespoke shower room, a plant room and media room and extensive built-in storage.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here