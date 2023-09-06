Speaking at the first session or Prime Minister's Questions since MPs returned from their summer recess, Mr Flynn told the Commons: "The public needs no reminding that today marks a year since the Prime Minister's predecessor took office. Upon her speedy departure they will have thought that things were going to get better.

"But when we look at unemployment figures, they are higher; when we look at food prices, they are higher; when we look at mortgage rates, they are higher and economic growth is stagnant."

Echoing Education Secretary Gillian Keegan's expletive-laden interview gaffe earlier this week, Mr Flynn added: "So can I ask the Prime Minister when is he going to get off his backside and do something about it?"

Rishi Sunak responded: "What he failed to point out is that the amount of times I have sat across the despatch box from him and his colleagues and heard how somehow we were a laggard when it came to growth.

"What he didn't do is take the opportunity to correct the record today now that the proper figures have been published which demonstrate in fact we had the fastest recovery out of any European economy after Covid."

Mr Sunak, Mr Flynn and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have all reshuffled their frontbench teams as the parties prepare for the new parliamentary year and the countdown to the general election expected next year.

Ms Truss became Prime Minister on September 6 last year but was forced to step down just 49 days later following the fallout of her Chancellor's disastrous mini budget which caused panic in the financial markets and set interest and mortgage rates soaring.