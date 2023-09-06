SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn questioned the Prime Minister's record on the economy and cost of living as he drew attention to the anniversary of the start of Liz Truss's short premiership.
Speaking at the first session or Prime Minister's Questions since MPs returned from their summer recess, Mr Flynn told the Commons: "The public needs no reminding that today marks a year since the Prime Minister's predecessor took office. Upon her speedy departure they will have thought that things were going to get better.
"But when we look at unemployment figures, they are higher; when we look at food prices, they are higher; when we look at mortgage rates, they are higher and economic growth is stagnant."
Echoing Education Secretary Gillian Keegan's expletive-laden interview gaffe earlier this week, Mr Flynn added: "So can I ask the Prime Minister when is he going to get off his backside and do something about it?"
Rishi Sunak responded: "What he failed to point out is that the amount of times I have sat across the despatch box from him and his colleagues and heard how somehow we were a laggard when it came to growth.
"What he didn't do is take the opportunity to correct the record today now that the proper figures have been published which demonstrate in fact we had the fastest recovery out of any European economy after Covid."
Mr Sunak, Mr Flynn and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have all reshuffled their frontbench teams as the parties prepare for the new parliamentary year and the countdown to the general election expected next year.
Ms Truss became Prime Minister on September 6 last year but was forced to step down just 49 days later following the fallout of her Chancellor's disastrous mini budget which caused panic in the financial markets and set interest and mortgage rates soaring.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here