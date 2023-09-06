Lindsay Hoyle told the Dundee West MP to be more “temperate” in his language.

During the session, Mr Law told the Commons that the Scottish Government was spending millions mitigating UK Government welfare policies, which he said were now supported by Labour.

It follows Sir Keir Starmer’s commitment over the summer to keep the two-child benefit cap brought in by George Osborne.

The policy means that households claiming child tax credit or universal credit are unable to claim for a third or subsequent child born after 6 April 2017.

Mr Law said ministers in Edinburgh had allocated £84m to support “hardworking families against the brutal Bedroom Tax and over £6.2 million pounds covering the two Child Benefit.”

The MP went on: “Astonishingly, Mr Speaker We have learned over the summer, the Leader of the Opposition is an enthusiastic supporter of these Tory cruel welfare policies with u-turn after u-turn from the Labour Party.

“So given that the Tories and Labour are two cheeks of the same arse, offering no change…”

He was then told to sit down by Mr Hoyle.

“Can I just say let's think about language,” the Speaker said. “Let's be more temperate. Let's make sure that this parliament can be proud. The pride of this parliament will shine through but certainly not using language [like that].”

“I'm happy to change the offending word with bottom,” Mr Law said.

He continued: “Given that the Tories and Labour are two cheeks of the same bottom, offering no change, no vision and no hope, does the Prime Minister agree that the only way for Scottish voters to rid themselves of these heinous policies is to vote SNP to leave Westminster?”

Rishi Sunak said the “thrust” of the SNP politician's question was “directed at the Leader of the Opposition rather than me.”

“I would want to get in the middle of that,” the Prime Minister added.

“But all I can say is we want to ensure the welfare system is compassionate and looks after the vulnerable in our society while supporting those who can enter work to do so, because that's also fair for everyone else and British taxpayers.

“I believe that is a system that we are achieving Mr. Speaker, and right now we're providing thousands of pounds of support to help with energy bills and everything else to people in Scotland and we will continue to do so.”