The former First Minister and SNP leader is expected to speak in a debate on Humza Yousaf's programme for government. The MSP is expected to address the issue of child poverty.

This will be the first time Ms Sturgeon has addressed the debating chamber since March 23. She has attended meetings and held press conferences in the Scottish Parliament since stepping down. She has also made public appearances, including Edinburgh’s Fringe.

A Scottish Government report in June estimated that 90,000 fewer children will live in relative and absolute poverty this year as a result of the policy and other measures taken by the Scottish Government.

