The new W Edinburgh, which is due to open in November, sits at the centre of the £1 billion St James Quarter leisure, food and retail centre.

It will feature 244 guest rooms – including 45 suites – plus the signature Sushisamba restaurant, Joao's Place cocktail bar, W Lounge, Away Spa and fitness centre.

A rooftop offering will also allow for “incredible new vistas from many of our rooms and suites”.

READ MORE: ‘Breathtaking’ landmark city centre hotel opening date revealed

The hotel will be Marriott's second W Hotel in the UK, joining the W London on Leicester Square, and its 12th in Europe.

Ahead of the opening, Agnieszka Rog-Skrzyniarz, VP luxury brands, Europe at Marriott International, said: “With an unrivalled wealth of culture and vibrant arts scene, Edinburgh matches W Hotels legacy of embracing local creativity and talent. This property is set to be a stand-out destination hotel unlike anything else in the city, igniting guest’s curiosity and attracting locals drawn to the unique energy of the W brand.”

Ken Millar, general manager at W Edinburgh, added: “W Edinburgh does more than put you at the centre of Scotland’s historic and culturally rich capital city – it immerses you in the spirit of the festival capital of the world. We can’t wait to introduce our new, luxury offering to guests and locals alike as we open the hotel for bookings.”