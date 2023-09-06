Major disruption is being reported at Glasgow Airport amid reports of a ‘national security incident’.

Travellers have taken to social media to express their frustration at missed flights as a result long delays in passing through security gates at the airport.

Reports suggest that a tannoy announcement is currently advising travellers that the delays are down to a ‘national incident’ and that the airport is currently ‘operating at capacity’.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport confirmed to The Herald that "additional temporary security measures have been put in place by UK Border Force" at the airport.

A UK Border Force spokesperson confirmed to The Herald that it is dealing with "an ongoing incident". 

More to follow.