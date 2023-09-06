Travellers have taken to social media to express their frustration at missed flights as a result long delays in passing through security gates at the airport.

Reports suggest that a tannoy announcement is currently advising travellers that the delays are down to a ‘national incident’ and that the airport is currently ‘operating at capacity’.

1st photos taken at 1250. Queue didn’t move for an hour. Missed flight to Southampton. Still not through security. ‘Priority security’ not moving either. “Additional security checks have been introduced due to an ongoing National incident” @Glasgow_Live @GLA_Airport @FlyLoganair pic.twitter.com/L22GvIJDqP — Iain Mac a'Phì (@EEN_EEN_EEN) September 6, 2023

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport confirmed to The Herald that "additional temporary security measures have been put in place by UK Border Force" at the airport.

A UK Border Force spokesperson confirmed to The Herald that it is dealing with "an ongoing incident".

More to follow.