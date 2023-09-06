Mr Matheson told journalists that "new information" had come to the attention of the Scottish Government as a result of the due diligence report published by NHS Tayside last week into its handling of concerns around Professor Sam Eljamel.

It emerged that Prof Eljamel was allowed to continue operating even after an external investigation found he was injuring patients.

Mr Matheson said: “The due diligence report that was published by NHS Tayside last week raises serious issues of concern for me.

“There’s new information within that report that wasn’t previously known to the Scottish Government.

“I’ve obviously considered the detail of that report and I’ll be making a statement to Parliament on Thursday where I’ll set out the approach we’ll be taking to this issue.”

Michael Matheson will make a statement to MSPs about the Eljamel case on Thursday September 7 (Image: PA)

Mr Matheson said the report had highlighted "serious deficiencies" in how the case was handled.

He said: “There are a couple of things that are really important here.

“It's not just the NHS Tayside’s handling of the issue, and some of the serious deficiencies that have been highlighted in the due diligence report was published last week.

“The second aspect is making sure that patients get answers to the questions that they have about the way in which care was provided to them and the decisions around their care at that time as well.

“So I want to make sure that the process we put in place helps to make sure that there's a very thorough and detailed investigation into the whole handling of this issue, while at the same time also provides an opportunity for patients to get the type of review of their own individual case, to give them answers to the questions that they may have, as part of that process and I intend to set that out on Thursday in Parliament.”

Prof Eljamel is now believed to be working in Libya, and a police investigation is ongoing.

Mr Matheson said that extradition proceedings against the medic were possible, adding: “My view is that he's an individual who should be brought to account for his actions.”

The BBC has reported on how Prof Eljamel, the former head of Neurosurgery who worked at NHS Tayside for 18 years, harmed patients during brain and spinal surgery.

A review of patients' medical records by expert neurosurgeon, Donald Campbell, revealed that in one case Mr Eljamel had over-stated an operation’s chances of success.

In two others, he believes the surgery wasn’t done at all.

Mr Campbell said this was "negligent" and "completely unacceptable”.

In relation to one patient, Patrick Kelly, from Dundee, who had spinal surgery under Mr Eljamel in 2007, Mr Campbell said it appeared that he had opened the patient up but failed to actually remove any bone or disc.

NHS Tayside has been criticised for placing the surgeon under under indirect supervision in June 2013 rather than suspending him once they became aware of concerns.

He continued operating and was eventually suspended in late 2013.

Despite being under investigation and facing complaints from at least 55 patients, Mr Eljamel resigned from NHS Tayside.

In 2015, he removed himself from the UK Medical Register.