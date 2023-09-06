Tributes have been paid to the Runrig lead vocalist Bruce Guthro who has died at the age of 62.
Mr Guthro's former bandmate, the MP Pete Wishart, announced the news and said the Canadian singer had been "just the nicest person you could ever hope to meet and a joy to perform with".
In a career spanning more than 40 years, the singer-songwriter joined the Scottish rock band in 1998 and remained with the group until its final performances in 2018.
Mr Wishart, who played keyboard for the band before he became an SNP politician, said: "He was just the nicest person you could ever hope to meet and a joy to perform with.
READ MORE: Increase in violence given as reason for football bus restrictions
"An exceptional singer, musician and songwriter taken far too soon.
"We are going to miss him."
Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme, Mr Wishart added: "We've lost a friend, but we will never to hear this wonderful voice singing voice live again."
In July Mr Guthro had posted on social media that he had been battling health issues for some time and was not able to go ahead with live performances.
An award-winning artist, he joined Runrig after Donnie Munro left the band.
Mr Wishart said the group had almost given up looking for another lead singer when Guthro auditioned.
READ MORE: National Service is exactly what today's teenagers need
He said: "Bruce came in that day when Scotland were playing Brazil in the 1998 World Cup and we had half an eye on the football and half an eye on Bruce.
"When Bruce sang we turned around almost with our jaws hitting the ground with the quality of Bruce's voice."
Mark Ruskell MSP, Scottish Greens spokesperson on culture, said: “For many, Runrig and Bruce Guthro were about more than music."
Many of Runrig's songs were in Gaelic. Mr Ruskell added: "His voice was a clarion call for Scots everywhere to think of home, the Gaelic culture, and the spirit that makes us so fiercely passionate about who we are.
"He may have been born in Cape Breton Island in Canada, but his legend was forged in the hearts of tens of thousands of music fans across the world.
"Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and all those who will miss his extraordinary talent.”
Runrig enjoyed UK chart success in the 1990s and in 2018 sold-out their final performances, the two-day The Last Dance - Farewell Concert in Stirling.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here