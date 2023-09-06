Daniel Abed Khalife went missing from HMP Wandsworth in London on Wednesday morning.

The former soldier was being held awaiting trial for a terror offence, the bomb hoax and an alleged breach of the Official Secrets Act.

He has denied all the charges against him.

READ MORE: Glasgow Airport travel disruption due to 'national security incident'

Khalife’s escape sparked a major police hunt with UK ports and airports - including Glasgow Airport - placed on alert and some passengers facing delays as extra checks were carried out.

1st photos taken at 1250. Queue didn’t move for an hour. Missed flight to Southampton. Still not through security. ‘Priority security’ not moving either. “Additional security checks have been introduced due to an ongoing National incident” @Glasgow_Live @GLA_Airport @FlyLoganair pic.twitter.com/L22GvIJDqP — Iain Mac a'Phì (@EEN_EEN_EEN) September 6, 2023

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel-toe-cap boots, the Metropolitan Police said, and is slim, with short brown hair. He is 6ft 2in.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.

“However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 immediately.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”