Bladnoch has appointed a new leadership team to help accelerate the brand's global growth at what has been described as a "pivotal juncture" in the distillery's development.
Australian entrepreneur David Prior, who purchased the distillery out of administration in 2015, will step away from running day-to-day operations that will now be overseen by newly-appointed chief executive Glen Gribbon. Mr Gribbon, who has worked in the whisky industry for more than a decade, was previously marketing director of The Macallan which is owned by Edrington Group.
Mr Gribbon heads up a new leadership team brought in by Mr Prior, who will maintain a "close connection" with the business. His appointment also reunites him with Bladnoch master distiller Nick Savage, who was previously master distiller at The Macallan.
"It’s a privilege to work alongside Dr. Nick Savage again," Mr Gribbon said. "I think we both see in this brand some of the same magic that sat behind the success of The Macallan, in particular a commitment to exceptional casks."
He added: "What David has achieved since buying the distillery is incredible – the definition of brave – and it gives the new team an excellent foundation to build on. There is a powerful brand and whisky story to tell, and our job is now to effectively tell this story to premium whisky drinkers worldwide."
Established in 1817, Bladnoch is said to be the world's oldest privately-owned whisky distillery. Located in the far south-west of Scotland, the distillery is commonly referred to as "Queen of the Lowlands".
The commercial and marketing team has been strengthened with the addition of three further industry experts.
David Pattison, formerly managing director of Edrington in Taiwan, will support Bladnoch in the key Asia-Pacific region. He is joined by Jonathan Owen, who is taking the role of commercial director for Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas, while Allison Renfrew takes over as marketing manager.
Mr Prior said the timing of these appointments aligns with a "pivotal juncture" in Bladnoch’s journey, as the availability of mature whisky stock ushers in an era of "accelerated growth".
"To drive growth, we wanted to recruit the best marketing and commercial capabilities we could find and The Macallan seemed like a great place to start," he said. "Glen's experience with fast-growth premium brands will make him a great CEO, but just as importantly as his experience, I know he is aligned with the values of the Bladnoch business."
