Farming
By Alec Ross
Following the recent publication of the 2022 report by key fertiliser suppliers, that demonstrated net profits increasing by 500% to £5.45 billion, representatives of NFU Scotland met with the Competitions and Marketing Authority (CMA) earlier this week.
Union chief Martin Kennedy said: “These eye-watering profits were secured at a time when farmers were facing unprecedented fertiliser prices, and we used the meeting to highlight the impact that these costs have had on food security, particularly when combined with surging feed, energy and labour bills.
"Affordable fertiliser remains a key component in Scotland’s ability to produce affordable food, and we welcome further investigation by the CMA in this area”.
Round-up
A mixed show of lambs, including some leaner types that proved hard to cash, averaged 240p/kg or £104/head at Newton Stewart yesterday.
Well-bred lambs still commanded a premium however, with heavy Texels from H&J McCulloch, Dunkeld, selling to £143/head and Beltexes from Mount Pleasant peaking at 279p/kg.
Cast sheep held their value on the week and sold to £155/head for Texel tups from Garrochtrie, with Texel cross ewes from East Barr reaching £129/head. Blackies sold to £76 for Barbae while Cheviots peaked at £84 for Barquhill.
The recent hot weather seemed to affect the prime lamb trade at Dumfries yesterday, with all classes easier on the week.
Light lambs averaged 246p/kg and sold to 288p/kg for Beltexes from Foregirth, with the heaviest lambs averaging 225p/kg and selling to 231p/kg for Suffolks from Netherhall. Cast sheep also eased in line with national trends, but still peaked at £224 for a Texel from Shieldhill and at £84 for Lleyns from Bennan.
An excellent show of 4,565 at the annual Blackie ewe lamb sale at Lanark yesterday resulted in an average of £102/head, an increase of £3 on the year, and a peak of £3,800 for a single from Auldhouseburn, followed by another from the same home sold for £2,200 to Messrs Lynn.
Store cattle prices at Carlisle yesterday peaked at £1,880 for Grange Grassing, while Simmental bullocks from Brisco Hall sold to £1,850 with Anguses from the same vendor topping the native bred section at £1,780.
Dairy bred types sold to £1,780 as part of a strong consignment from Ellerslea, while heifers sold to £1,600 for a strong Limousin from Claremont Properties.
Bullocks at Longtown on Tuesday sold to £1,505/head for a pen of impressive Limousins from High House, with heifers selling to £1,440/head for British Blues from Harwood on Teviot, who also sold heifers to an average of £1,346/head.
Home bred cattle sold to £1,296/head for Skiddaw View, while store bullocks and heifers averaged £1,228/head and £1,084/head respectively.
Finally, Monday in Portree saw a large consignment of lambs average £48/head and sell to £107 for Texel crosses from Kilmuir, while feeding sheep sold to £105 for Blackface gimmers from Brogaig.
