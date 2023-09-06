An airline has cancelled all flights to a Greek island for the next week as ir continues to experience “biblical” weather.
Jet2 said all flights and holidays on Skiathos up to and including Tuesday September 12 have been cancelled.
The airline said the move would provide certainty for customers and was the “right thing to do in terms of allowing the island and its population to quickly return to normal following this week’s events”.
Tui, which also flies to Skiathos, said it was “actively monitoring the weather forecast” ahead of its next scheduled flight there on Friday.
A British man stuck in Skiathos told the PA news agency that flooding on the island has been “absolutely bonkers” and created an “absolute mess” for locals and tourists alike.
In a statement, Jet2 said: “We are continuing to closely monitor the situation on the island and have been in touch with customers in resort by SMS to advise them of the situation, and to ask them to follow the advice of the local authorities as well as their hoteliers.
“In addition, our in-resort teams are working tirelessly to look after customers despite infrastructure challenges caused by the weather.
“We will ensure that we fly all of our customers home once conditions allow.”
A Tui spokesperson said: “We have made the difficult decision to cancel our flights on the 5th and 6th of September.
“Customers due to travel on these flights are able to amend their holiday for free with a 10% rebooking incentive or receive a full refund if they no longer wish to travel. We will be contacting these customers to discuss their options.
“We are actively monitoring the weather forecast for coming days and will be in direct contact with a travel update as soon as possible.”
The UK Foreign Office updated its advice for Greece to reflect the conditions on Tuesday.
It said: “Adverse weather conditions, including floods, are affecting some regions. The situation can change quickly.”
