The alleged incident took place on Niddrie Mains Road on Sunday, September 3.

Police said that enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

Police Scotland issued a statement on Wednesday evening confirming news of the arrest.

The statement read: "A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with three youths being assaulted in Niddrie Mains Road in Edinburgh.

“The incident happened around 8.30pm on Sunday, 3 September, when three male Ukranian youths, two aged 13 and one aged 15, were approached by another group.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances.”