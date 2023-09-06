Scottish Labour have pulled level with the SNP on voting intention for the general election, according to a new poll.
The survey from Redfield and Wilton Strategies found the parties were tied on 35% after the SNP slipped two percentage points in a month and Labour gained a point.
The Tories were down two points to 15%, the Liberal Democrats up one to 8%, the Greens up two to 4%, and Reform unchanged at 2%.
Pollster Mark McGeoghegan said different seat projections from the results predicted different outcomes. "Lots of urban and central belt marginals in these models, so a high degree of uncertainty," he wrote.
The poll also indicated an improved picture for the SNP on the Holyrood vote.
On the constituency vote, the SNP were up three points to 39% since August, Labour on 30% (-2), the Tories 16% (-3), the LibDems unchanged on 8%, the Greens 3% (+1), Reform 3% (+2) and Alba unchanged on 1%.
However on the regional list, Labour were unchanged on 30%, the SNP were down four points to 25%, the Tories on 15% (-3), the LibDems 9% (-1), Alba 4% (+2), and Reform unchanged on 3%.
On independence, 49% (+1) of Scots would vote No if there was a referendum tomorrow, compared to 44% (-1) backing Yes.
However Scots were evenly split on whether to hold Indyref2 in the next 12 months, with 42% saying they would support a ballot, while 42% opposed.
The poll also found First Minister Humza Yousaf had a net approval rating of -8, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was on -20 and Labour leader Keir Starmer on +5.
Despite Mr Yousaf’s negative rating, 37% of Scots think he would do a better job as first minister than Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, while 29% disagreed.
Compared to Douglas Ross, 42% of Scots said Mr Yousaf would do a better job, while 27% backed the Scottish Tory leader.
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: "The polls are clear - it's neck and neck between Scottish Labour and the SNP.
"While the SNP offer only rehashed ideas, failure and sleaze, Scottish Labour is offering a fresh start for the people of Scotland.
"It's time for change and Scottish Labour is determined to deliver it."
SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown: “The SNP remains the major political force in Scotland but we remain committed to working every day to deliver for the people of Scotland - and to fight for every vote.
“Humza Yousaf remains the people’s choice as First Minister by a considerable distance and his focus on the environment and a strong economy shows he is bang on the priorities of the people of Scotland.
“Support for independence is particularly strong amongst younger voters - with two thirds of 25-34 year olds convinced of the benefits of having the full powers of a normal independent county.
“The case for independence has never been stronger, set against the backdrop of a Tory government wrecking the economy and a Labour Party that backs deeply damaging Brexit. We already know that our small independent neighbours are wealthier and happier - so why not Scotland?”
Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “This is yet another poll affirming the people of Scotland want to remain in the UK. It’s time for the SNP-Green Government to get back to the day job instead of spending our money on trying to break up Britain.”
Redfield and Wilton Strategies polled 1100 Scots between September 2 and 4.
