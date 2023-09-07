The finalists for this year’s The Herald & GenAnlaytics Diversity Awards have now been announced and they include many impressive examples of companies who are forging new ways of making the workplace more equitable.

The aim of these awards is to highlight the outstanding work being done to open up opportunities for everyone through a range of innovative policies and practical solutions.

This time round the judges have been impressed not just by the large number of high calibre entries that the awards have generated, but also by the willingness of smaller businesses and organisations to nominate themselves for Diversity & Inclusion Champion, a category that recognises the active promotion of diversity and a strong track record of hiring and retaining individuals from a wide range of backgrounds.

Some of the most exciting entries have been for the Diversity In Net-Zero Leadership Award, sponsored by Crown Estate Scotland, where the finalists include European Marine Energy Centre, Scottish Renewables and Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult. This category, new for 2023, was open to organisations directly involved in net zero sectors with diversity embedded into their goal of reducing carbon emissions.

The range of projects that have made the list of finalists for the Diversity Through Education award range from Edinburgh College’s Women in Data and Digital Innovation initiative to Ask Alex, a programme developed by the University of Strathclyde in order to support trans and gender diverse students and staff.

Other awards will recognise Diversity in the Public Sector and Diversity in the Third or Charity Sector, while in the Diversity in Sport category, sponsored by sportscotland, finalists include Scottish Sports Future and the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

In deciding upon the finalists for the Diversity Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Arnold Clark, the judges were looking for campaigns that have reached a wide audience and changed hearts and minds about the need for a diverse society, while in the Diversity Hero of the Year award, sponsored by Diageo, the judges have selected a line-up of individuals who have served as a role model; overcome challenges or made either their workplace or community a more diversity place to be.

The shortlists in all these categories are filled with outstanding examples of people and organisations who are doing their utmost to make life more equitable for everyone and during the awards ceremony itself the winner of the Design For Diversity category, sponsored by BAE Systems, will be announced.

This particular category will be won by an organisation of any size and from any sector that has kept diversity and inclusion to the fore while shaping new products or services, making them accessible to the broadest range of users.

Lynne McBurney, Arnold Clark Group Head of People said: “On behalf of Arnold Clark, I’d like to say a huge congratulations to all of the finalists, particularly those in the ‘Diversity Campaign of the Year’ category. It’s inspiring to see so many organisations taking positive steps to promote diversity in the workplace and foster a culture of inclusivity.”

Supply Chain Director Jennifer Blee, Supply Chain Director, BAE Systems, said: “BAE Systems would like to congratulate all finalists. It is great to see some many organisations embracing diversity and making inclusivity their cornerstone. We applaud their boldness and innovation, and we are excited to witness the positive impact they are making in championing diversity and inclusivity.”

And Forbes Dunlop, Chief Executive, sportscotland, said: “The Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Awards will again showcase the transformative work of the many organisations, individuals and community groups across the country who put equality, diversity and inclusion at the very heart of what they do. It is clear from the strength and depth of the shortlisted finalists for the Diversity in Sport Award that Scotland’s sporting system is continuing to make progress in this area. We wish each and every one of the finalists the very best of luck.”

The winners will be announced during a glittering awards ceremony held at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Thursday, October 12 from 7pm. Tickets are available now from https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/