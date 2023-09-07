Glasgow is one of the only cities in the world that offers free admission to most of its museums and galleries, including the Burrell Collection, which was named museum of the year by the Art Fund, the world's largest museum prize.

Ricky Bell, depute leader of Glasgow City Council, warned of worse times to come and said the local authority could not continue to "salami-slice" services.

He said: "We are massively proud of the fact that our museum service is free of charge but the council is under very significant financial pressures."

He said he could not envisage a situation where Glaswegians were charged but suggested others including tourists could be asked to pay.