A late-night Glasgow bar is set to undergo a £500,000 refurbishment as owners prepare for a country-themed rebrand.
Maggie May's in Trongate has for years been a firm favourite among city centre revellers offering a regular programme of live music and sport.
Today plans to completely transform the space have been revealed with the venue soon to be renamed Maggie's Rock 'n' Rodeo.
Said to have been inspired by Nashville's finest dive bars and popular TV shows such as Yellowstone, Maggie's will soon offer a 'Bullpit and Buckin' Bronco', as well as dedicated country music nights.
READ MORE: City centre restaurant introduces 'mighty' new Sunday roast menu
The basement space will be known as the The Hoedown, hosting a series of themed 'Honky Tonks' each week.
Ahead of the refurbishment owner Oli Norman said: “We’re taking Maggie’s to the next level and making it the ultimate feel-good place for big groups, stags, hens and anyone wanting to party.
“Maggie’s is an institution and is and will always be the home of live music and sport.
"We’re staying true to those roots but adding a country twist.
“We’ve all ended up three sheets to the wind in Maggie’s at some point -now we’re going to do it with our cowboy hats on.”
The bar's food menu will also receive a makeover with new dishes including buffalo wings, burgers, brisket and pizza slices.
Despite a number of drastic changes on the horizon, the Maggie May's team has vowed that their live sport screenings and popular Friday rock band performances are here to stay.
READ MORE: Discover 20 top Scottish foodie destinations to try this year
The venue will remain open while work underway with its usual 3am closing time.
For more information find the Maggie May's website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here