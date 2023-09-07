Maggie May's in Trongate has for years been a firm favourite among city centre revellers offering a regular programme of live music and sport.

Today plans to completely transform the space have been revealed with the venue soon to be renamed Maggie's Rock 'n' Rodeo.

Said to have been inspired by Nashville's finest dive bars and popular TV shows such as Yellowstone, Maggie's will soon offer a 'Bullpit and Buckin' Bronco', as well as dedicated country music nights.

The basement space will be known as the The Hoedown, hosting a series of themed 'Honky Tonks' each week.

Ahead of the refurbishment owner Oli Norman said: “We’re taking Maggie’s to the next level and making it the ultimate feel-good place for big groups, stags, hens and anyone wanting to party.

“Maggie’s is an institution and is and will always be the home of live music and sport.

"We’re staying true to those roots but adding a country twist.

“We’ve all ended up three sheets to the wind in Maggie’s at some point -now we’re going to do it with our cowboy hats on.”

The bar's food menu will also receive a makeover with new dishes including buffalo wings, burgers, brisket and pizza slices.

Despite a number of drastic changes on the horizon, the Maggie May's team has vowed that their live sport screenings and popular Friday rock band performances are here to stay.

The venue will remain open while work underway with its usual 3am closing time.

For more information find the Maggie May's website here.