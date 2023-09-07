Cornerstone Business Agents is handling the sale of the freehold of the West End Bar in Pittenweem in the East Neuk of Fife.

The agent said the property also has space for a “superb micro-brewery, gallery or outside bar”.

“The West End Bar is everything you would expect a great pub to be - great beers and well-chosen wines with premium spirits and a restaurant utilising the very best of Scotland’s larder,” the Cornerstone said.

READ MORE: Pub at heart of famous Scottish 'golfing nirvana' for sale

“Our clients have owned the business since 2017 and have worked very hard to modernise the interior as well as to retain the original characteristics, at the same time the business has been developed to create a vibrant pub and with a great bistro style food offering.

“Our clients have sympathetically upgraded the business to offer a walk-in opportunity for new proprietors that will allow them to concentrate on building the business up further."

Cornerstone added: “There is also a very valuable outside store. Subject to local consent this could be a superb micro-brewery, gallery or outside bar.”

The property also comes with a "spacious" owner’s flat.

The freehold is offered at £460,000.

Glasgow bar Maggie May's to rebrand with country theme

A late-night Glasgow bar is set to undergo a £500,000 refurbishment as owners prepare for a country-themed rebrand.

Maggie May's in Trongate has for years been a firm favourite among city centre revellers offering a regular programme of live music and sport.