Almost 150 former patients have called for an inquiry.

Mr Matheson is due to make a statement to the Scottish Parliament around 3pm today.

Professor Eljamel is understood to be working now as a surgeon in Libya and removed himself from the UK medical register in 2015.

NHS Tayside has been criticised for initially putting him under "light-touch" supervision in mid-2013 and allowing him to continue operating despite concerns.

On Wednesday, Mr Matheson said that "new information" had come to the attention of the Scottish Government as a result of a due diligence report published by NHS Tayside last week.

It emerged that Prof Eljamel was allowed to continue operating even after an external investigation found he was injuring patients.

Mr Matheson said the report had highlighted "serious deficiencies" in how the case was handled.

He said: “There are a couple of things that are really important here.

“It's not just the NHS Tayside’s handling of the issue, and some of the serious deficiencies that have been highlighted in the due diligence report was published last week.

“The second aspect is making sure that patients get answers to the questions that they have about the way in which care was provided to them and the decisions around their care at that time as well.

“So I want to make sure that the process we put in place helps to make sure that there's a very thorough and detailed investigation into the whole handling of this issue, while at the same time also provides an opportunity for patients to get the type of review of their own individual case, to give them answers to the questions that they may have."

Prof Eljamel worked at NHS Tayside for 18 years but removed himself from the UK medical register in 2015.

Police Scotland are leading their own investigation into potential criminality in the Eljamel case, and Mr Matheson said it was possible proceedings could be launched to extradite the surgeon from Africa.

It comes after a review of patients' medical records by expert neurosurgeon, Donald Campbell - commissioned as part of a BBC investigation, with patients' consent - revealed that the medic had over-stated an operation’s chances of success in at least one patient's case.

In another, he appeared to have opened the patient up in theatre but failed to remove any bone or discs.

NHS Tayside has been criticised for placing the surgeon under under indirect supervision in June 2013 rather than suspending him once they became aware of concerns.

He continued operating and was eventually suspended in late 2013.

Despite being under investigation and facing complaints from at least 55 patients, Prof Eljamel then resigned from NHS Tayside.