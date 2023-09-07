The Scottish Greens have not taken part in remarks by Holyrood party leaders commemorating one year since the death of Queen Elizabeth.
Before First Minister’s Questions, Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone invited party leaders to speak in tribute to the late monarch, with tomorrow marking one year since her death.
But despite all other party leaders paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth, the Scottish Greens did not take part.
It is understood that all parties, including the Greens, were offered the opportunity to take part.
The Scottish Greens have held a long-time and unashamed opposition to the monarchy.
In June last year, the party co-led by Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, snubbed a Holyrood debate commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The party also didn't take part in extended Holyrood tributes following the Queen's death.
After King Charles' accession to the throne, Mr Harvie spoke in Holyrood, stressing that life is not "rooted in status or power”.
First Minister Humza Yousaf led the remarks in memory of the Queen, stating it was a “moment for reflection on a long and dedicated life of public service”.
He added: “Her Majesty’s deep fondness for Scotland is well known. It is here that Queen Elizabeth chose to spend her most private family moments each summer.”
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, added that “the late Queen cherished Scotland and in her passing, the country showed how much it cherished her”.
He added: “Her warmth, her leadership and her unstinting and dedicated service to this country for 70 years.”
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, pointed to the Queen as a “dedicated public servant, demonstrating strength, leadership and empathy when her country needed it the most”.
He added that she “left a legacy of compassion I the various causes she championed”.
Scottish LibDems leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, added: “We hold the Royal family in our thoughts and remember the extraordinary life and service of Queen Elizabeth II.”
