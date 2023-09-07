The recently discovered comet will be visible across Scotland next week, giving people the chance to catch of glimpse of this spectacle.

When will Comet Nishimura be visible across Scotland?





According to Professor Brad Gibson, next week will present people with the best chance to catch of glimpse of the comet in Scotland.

Tuesday, September 12 is being tipped as the day that Scots will be able to enjoy this celestial event to its fullest.

Professor Gibson says: “The comet takes 500 years to orbit the solar system, Earth takes one year, and the outer planets can take many decades.

“Halley’s Comet, which caused much interest during its last nearby visit to Earth in 1986, takes 76 years to orbit the solar system.

“So, to say this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Nishimura isn’t an exaggeration.”

How do I see Comet Nishimura as it becomes visible across Scotland?





According to the BBC Sky At Night Magazine, those wanting to catch of glimpse of Comet Nishimura will have to get up bright and early and be ready for around 4am.

Stargazers should then set their binoculars, cameras and telescopes to the northeast where the comet is to make itself visible.

Comet Nishimura is not far from Venus as it heads for its close encounter with the Sun.

🌙✨Celestial Events in September 2023 🌙✨

Met Office weather forecast for Scotland as Comet Nishimura becomes visible?





The Met Office long-range weather forecast states that despite rather warm conditions recently, heavy thundery rain is likely throughout next week.

Conditions across the country are expected to be "more changeable" with temperatures likely to drop to a more normal level for this time of year.

Areas of low pressure are also expected to pass across the north of the UK, seeing cloudier and wetter conditions.

Comet Nishimura is expected to become visible to the naked eye in Scotland on Tuesday, September 12.