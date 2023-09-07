The consultation will help inform the Scottish Government’s plans for a Natural Environment Bill which would place statutory targets for nature restoration.

While mentioned in the Programme for Government unveiled by Humza Yousaf on Tuesday, the legislation was not included in 14 pieces of legislation, meaning it is unlikely to be introduced before the end of the parliamentary year in June.

Read more: Lorna Slater delays Scottish Government's final biodiversity strategy

Green Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater announced a delay in June for another round of consultation to take place and proposals for the Natural Environment Bill to be fed into the strategy.

Under the plans, work would be undertaken to stop biodiversity loss in Scotland by 2030 and on “restoring Scotland’s natural environment” by 2045.

As part of the Biodiversity Delivery Framework, an investment plan would also be published, setting out the Scottish Government’s position on the amount of required investment to tackle the issue as well as how spending can be made more efficient.

Read more: Humza Yousaf under fire for lack of climate crisis action and delays

Ms Slater said: “We are at a tipping point for nature – it is in decline across the globe with around one million species already facing extinction.

“In Scotland alone, we have seen a 24% decline in abundance of wildlife since 1990; if we don’t take urgent action, nature in Scotland will continue to decline and important species will be lost forever.

“This week we have published our Programme for Government which recognises that the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss are global challenges of unprecedented proportions.

“Restoring nature will reduce carbon emissions, and tackling the climate crisis is essential if we are to prevent extinctions."

She added: “We must be both net zero and nature positive.

“A nature-positive Scotland creates great opportunities that will benefit people and communities throughout the country and particularly in rural areas.

“We want to work with everyone – with local government, local communities, organisations and environmental experts – to protect our precious natural environment for future generations.

“We are especially keen to hear the views of the stewards of our land and seas – farmers, gamekeepers and fishers who have the knowledge and skills to drive the transformation that is needed.”

Read more: Ministers to lever in 'private finance' to plug £20bn nature funds gap

A coalition of environmental charities has backed the strategy being set out and has called on the Scottish Government to aim high.

Dr Deborah Long, Scottish Environment Link’s chief officer, said: “Scotland has suffered a high level of historic nature loss, and we face even greater threats today. We must protect and restore our precious natural environment for our benefit and for future generations.

“This new framework includes crucial steps to restoring nature, including the establishment of legal targets – putting nature restoration on the same standing as tackling climate change.”

She added: “The Scottish Biodiversity Framework must be ambitious, and must focus not just on nature protection, but, crucially, on restoration. Our battered ecosystems need to be rebuilt if they are to function properly.

“The overall Scottish Biodiversity Strategy and subsequent delivery plans must drive a step change to accelerate the pace and scale of our efforts to halt the loss of biodiversity. Business as usual will not be enough.

“This transition will require a whole of society approach. As stewards of our lands and seas, communities and industry have an important role as we work together to restore nature and create a greener, fairer and more prosperous Scotland for all.”

RSPB Scotland director Anne McCall, added: “This is not just a big moment for nature, it’s important for every person in Scotland.

“Nature underpins our health, wellbeing, the air we breathe, water we drink, food we eat and much of our economy.

“Restoring nature will deliver many benefits including creating new jobs.”

Colin Galbraith, chairman of NatureScot, said: “Nature is in crisis, and we need to take urgent action now.

“This consultation is an opportunity for everyone to get involved in tackling the crisis in our natural world.

“We want to hear from the land managers, farmers and crofters already working to support and enrich wildlife, as well as from people in rural and urban communities who seek a fair and just transition to a nature-rich future for all.

“Now is the time to speak up for nature; to tell us what your priorities are for the future – we are listening.”