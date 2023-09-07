He also pledged to publish a full list of the schools impacted by the end of the week as well as the measures being carried out.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar warned the issue was “causing understandable anxiety for parents, pupils and staff”.

He asked Mr Yousaf “when the Government first became aware of the issue and what steps it took”, and called on him to “commit to publishing the list of the schools impacted so parents and pupils have at least some of the answers they deserve”.

In response, the First Minister said: “We were informed about Raac, not just for many months but for years.”

He added that the Scottish Government has “ensured that our education leaders had the appropriate guidance” and stressed ministers have been “proactive in our discussions with local authorities” to ensure a “full understanding of the picture”.

Mr Yousaf said: “I can confirm that given we have further information back from loc authorities, 40 schools have been identified that have Raac in them.

“The appropriate mitigations have been put in place.

“We will work with local authorities to make sure that information is published.”

Urgent work is underway following the discovery of the concrete at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian, with part of the estate including the kitchen and dining area closed, while Preston Lodge High School in East Lothian has closed impacted classrooms.

The First Minister highlighted that “some local authorities wanting discussions around funding” for repair works, adding that those talks will continue.

The Labour leader criticised the Scottish Government for having “ delayed the next phase of their school rebuilding programme”, claiming that “at least five of the schools on that list contain Raac”.

Mr Sarwar said that Raac schools in need of renovation works “must be dealt with urgently”.

But Mr Yousaf insisted that the Scottish Government “does have a good record when it comes to building schools”.

He pointed to a recently-published audit of Scotland’s schools estate which he said shows “91% of schools had a good or satisfactory condition”.

The FM said this has “significantly improved from when we first took office”.

Speaking after FMQs, Mr Sarwar said: “The news this week of the risk of Raac in our schools is causing understandable anxiety for parents and pupils.

“The Institute of Structural engineers say they began inspections in schools for Raac in 2018 and the Scottish Fire and Rescue service say they warned that buildings were at risk of collapse two years ago – we need to know what action the Scottish Government took.

“We do know the Government delayed the next phase of its school rebuilding programme.

“Local authorities submitted bids a year ago and they were meant to get an answer by the end of 2022.

“We know that at least five of the schools on that list contain Raac, although I suspect that number will be far higher.

“They are still waiting. This must be dealt with urgently.”

He added: “And this issue goes beyond our schools, we know that 255 NHS buildings across Scotland are being surveyed for suspected Raac.

“People deserve answers from the SNP Government.

“We need to know when exactly the government first became aware of the issue and what steps it took.

“And they must urgently provide a complete list of all public buildings affected and a timetable for any required remedial action.

“The First Minister must give patients, staff, parents and pupils the reassurance they deserve.”