The soaring edifice is proposed for the corner of Cambridge Street and Renfrew Street on ground behind the old Littlewoods store, and would be made up of 160 rooms and studio apartments.

Developers say the building, which would be visible across the city, “will support the economy of the city and its strong tourist industry” and bring much-needed footfall into Glasgow’s premier shopping area.

However, there have been dozens of objections from people living nearby, with a letter-writing campaign organised in Garnethill.

Residents fear the tower will overshadow their properties and is out of keeping with other buildings in the area, which is part of a conservation zone.

The local community council has also voiced fears about air pollution created during the building’s construction, while other objectors include the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland’s Strathclyde Group.

The current building on the site

In a letter to Glasgow City Council’s planning committee, the society say that the scale of the proposed development clashes with that of a number of nearby listed buildings, including St Aloysius Church, the McLellan Galleries, the Glasgow School of Art and the Glasgow Film Theatre.

The current building on the site – a four storey, flat-roofed concrete structure – has been unoccupied for a number of years.

READ MORE: 'Scotland's Downtown Abbey' to close for refurbishment

Developers say that the aparthotel will enhance the area and provide an “outstanding, and distinctive architectural character” to an area blighted by neglect.

Their planning application states: “The proposed development will bring significant investment to the Sauchiehall Street area, on a long-term vacant site.

“We believe the current building detracts from the locale and does not provide any supervision of a key route along Cambridge Street.

“We believe we have responded to feedback where possible. During the course of the planning application, we would be pleased to maintain engagement with the local community and any other interested parties.”

An artist's impression of the site

The planning statement adds: “It is acknowledged there are a few nearby residents who remain of the view the proposal by virtue of its height will impact their properties.

“However, we have sought to demonstrate, within the context of planning policy, that the proposal has been carefully designed in such a way that we believe it will provide an outstanding, and distinctive architectural character that imaginatively responds to its Glasgow context.”

READ MORE: Glasgow council exploring museum fees for tourists

Aparthotels combine air BnB-style accommodation within a classic hotel structure. The building, which is being proposed by Derby-based PMI Developments and Peveril Securities, would have a lounge and bar along with staff offices and laundry rooms.

Glasgow City Council does not comment on upcoming planning applications, but one source at the local authority said: “Clearly this would be a significant investment and a vote of investor confidence in the city if it all comes to pass.”

The planning committee will consider the application on Tuesday morning.