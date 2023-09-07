A multi-million pound development which could transform part of Glasgow’s skyline could be given the go-ahead next week.
Councillors will meet next week to consider a plan to build a 17-storey Aparthotel in the heart of the city centre, on the site currently occupied by a derelict building.
The soaring edifice is proposed for the corner of Cambridge Street and Renfrew Street on ground behind the old Littlewoods store, and would be made up of 160 rooms and studio apartments.
Developers say the building, which would be visible across the city, “will support the economy of the city and its strong tourist industry” and bring much-needed footfall into Glasgow’s premier shopping area.
However, there have been dozens of objections from people living nearby, with a letter-writing campaign organised in Garnethill.
Residents fear the tower will overshadow their properties and is out of keeping with other buildings in the area, which is part of a conservation zone.
The local community council has also voiced fears about air pollution created during the building’s construction, while other objectors include the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland’s Strathclyde Group.
The current building on the site
In a letter to Glasgow City Council’s planning committee, the society say that the scale of the proposed development clashes with that of a number of nearby listed buildings, including St Aloysius Church, the McLellan Galleries, the Glasgow School of Art and the Glasgow Film Theatre.
The current building on the site – a four storey, flat-roofed concrete structure – has been unoccupied for a number of years.
READ MORE: 'Scotland's Downtown Abbey' to close for refurbishment
Developers say that the aparthotel will enhance the area and provide an “outstanding, and distinctive architectural character” to an area blighted by neglect.
Their planning application states: “The proposed development will bring significant investment to the Sauchiehall Street area, on a long-term vacant site.
“We believe the current building detracts from the locale and does not provide any supervision of a key route along Cambridge Street.
“We believe we have responded to feedback where possible. During the course of the planning application, we would be pleased to maintain engagement with the local community and any other interested parties.”
An artist's impression of the site
The planning statement adds: “It is acknowledged there are a few nearby residents who remain of the view the proposal by virtue of its height will impact their properties.
“However, we have sought to demonstrate, within the context of planning policy, that the proposal has been carefully designed in such a way that we believe it will provide an outstanding, and distinctive architectural character that imaginatively responds to its Glasgow context.”
READ MORE: Glasgow council exploring museum fees for tourists
Aparthotels combine air BnB-style accommodation within a classic hotel structure. The building, which is being proposed by Derby-based PMI Developments and Peveril Securities, would have a lounge and bar along with staff offices and laundry rooms.
Glasgow City Council does not comment on upcoming planning applications, but one source at the local authority said: “Clearly this would be a significant investment and a vote of investor confidence in the city if it all comes to pass.”
The planning committee will consider the application on Tuesday morning.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here