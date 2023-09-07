This growth includes four new routes, extra summer and winter capacity, and an additional aircraft coming into operation for summer 24. The firm, which says it is the UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline, has added a seventh aircraft based at Edinburgh Airport, enabling two new routes for next summer.

It said it gives customers and independent travel agents more choice and flexibility when it comes to choosing some summer sunshine next year.

The two new summer routes are for Rome and Malta.

As well as summer demand, Jet2.com has also experienced strong demand for ski flights from local snow sports fans and has added new flights to Chambery from Edinburgh Airport for winter 23/24 and winter 24/25 in response.

Scheduled winter services and city breaks have also gone on sale to Prague from Edinburgh Airport for winter 24/25.

The expansion means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will now operate up to 96 weekly flights during peak periods to 32 destinations from Edinburgh Airport in summer 24.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Today’s announcement represents a significant investment at Edinburgh Airport and means we are massively expanding our summer and winter programmes.

"We are looking forward to our biggest ever summer 24 from Edinburgh Airport, and this huge expansion to our programme is a demonstration of our continued commitment to investing in our operations at the base ahead of it.”

He added: “The demand we are seeing from customers and independent travel agents remains strong, so we have responded by expanding our operations at Edinburgh Airport with new routes, extra capacity and an additional 7th based aircraft for Summer 24.

"As a result, we are giving holidaymakers in the region even more choice to get away on our award-winning package holidays and flights whether that is in the summer or the winter.”

Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (aero) at Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s always good news when we expand choice for our passengers, so having more destinations to jet to with Jet2.com next summer will allow people to already start thinking about that special holiday.

“We know there’s a strong market in Edinburgh and the addition of an extra based aircraft for summer 2024 is a real show of commitment from Jet2.com in Scotland’s capital and to delivering seamless travel and more opportunities to explore.”

Jet2 is also adding capacity to Lanzarote, Alicante, Antalya, Fuerteventura and Tenerife for winter 23/24 and to Alicante, Madeira, Fuerteventura and Tenerife and for winter 24/25 as part of the expansion.