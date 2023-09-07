Structural engineers are working on site to address the issue.

Raac was used in public buildings from the 1950s until the 1990s. The university was established in 1967.

A spokesperson for the University of Stirling said: “The university has temporarily restricted access to localised areas of campus following the updated guidance on reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

“Raac was used in the construction of public sector buildings between the 1950s and mid-1990s – including in very limited areas of our campus.

“The safety of our community is paramount, and we have taken this action as a precautionary measure while we work with specialists, including on-site structural engineers, to carry out further investigations where necessary.”