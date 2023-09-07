Schools in Scotland look set to close later this month as two unions announce three days of co-ordinated strike action.
On Thursday UNISON served 14 days' notice to primary and secondary schools in 24 local authorities of strike action by support staff to take place from September 26 to 28.
The action will affect 76% of Scotland's schools, the union said, with more than 21,000 members to take part in the action including school cleaners, caterers, janitors and school support assistants.
In a co-ordinated action, members from Unite, also janitors, cleaners, caterers, classroom assistants and administrative staff, in 11 Scottish Councils will strike on those days.
Unite received a mandate from its members employed by Tayside Contracts who provide catering and janitorial services to schools across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils. These members will also join the strike action.
Read More: Yousaf to review school building strategy 'through Raac lens' as 40 now identified
UNISON Scotland’s head of local government, Johanna Baxter said: “Going on strike is always a last resort – our members want to be in schools supporting children not on picket lines outside them. But they have been left with no option.
"Local government workers overwhelmingly rejected COSLA’s below-inflation pay offer back in March and despite our repeated representations no improvement has been forthcoming.
"A real-terms pay cut in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis is a cut our members simply cannot afford. This is not a highly-paid workforce – three quarters of local government workers earn less than the average Scottish wage. All they want is to be paid fairly for the vital work they do supporting Scotland’s communities – COSLA and the Scottish Government need to get back round the table and work with us to deliver that.”
The councils affected by the UNISON action are: Aberdeenshire Council; Highland Council; Orkney Islands Council; Shetland Islands Council; The City of Edinburgh Council; Comhairle nan Eilean Siar; Fife Council; South Lanarkshire Council; Aberdeen City Council; Glasgow City Council; Clackmannanshire Council; Moray Council; South Ayrshire Council; Stirling Council; West Dunbartonshire Council; North Ayrshire Council; East Dunbartonshire Council; Dundee City Council; Inverclyde Council; Angus Council; East Renfrewshire Council; Perth & Kinross Council; Dumfries & Galloway Council; and Renfrewshire Council.
Read More: Education secretary seeks answers on loss of second batch of exam papers in fire
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “COSLA and the Scottish Government have been given warning after warning that strike action will be inevitable unless there is an improved pay offer.
"The entire blame for this situation is down to COSLA’s ineptitude, and the Scottish Government’s dithering.
“Unite’s hard working council members deserve far more than five per cent. They will have their union’s total support in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in local government.”
The council areas affected by Unite action are: Clackmannanshire, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Fife, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, and Orkney.
A COSLA Spokesperson said: “There was a positive meeting of Council Leaders earlier this week, and we hope to meet the Trade Union colleagues as soon as possible to discuss next steps.”
The GMB Union had announced on Wednesday that it would suspend its own action ahead of a new pay offer, and said it would join the other two unions in action later this month if a deal isn't agreed.
Keir Greenaway, senior organiser in public services, said the strikes were not yet inevitable but Cosla, representing the local authorities, was running out of time to avert industrial action.
“Our members are absolutely essential to the operation of schools and early years and the support children receive there.
“We have tried repeatedly to find a way forward with COSLA but until an improved offer is made, one that workers believe is acceptable, then disruptive action seems increasingly inevitable.
“While our members are fighting for fair wages, the leaders of Scotland’s councils have been stealing theirs.
“The clue is in their job title but so far there has been no leadership, no urgency, no attempt to treat staff with fairness and respect, and no action to avert these strikes.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here