Best CBD Cat Treats

Honest Paws Calm CBD Soft Chews for Cats

Best for Natural Stress Relief

Honest Paws Calm CBD Soft Chews for Cats is formulated for natural stress relief, featuring full-spectrum hemp oil, Chamomile Flower, and Passion Flower in one soothing formula.

CBD Type

Honest Paws Calm CBD Soft Chews for Cats is a thoughtful solution to help your feline companion find calmness on the daily. With this potent blend of full-spectrum hemp oil, these chews use the power of natural ingredients to promote relaxation, helping with behavioral issues caused by stress and anxiety. The 2mg of CBD works with other calming ingredients like 40mg of Chamomile Flower and 40mg of Passion Flower for a more holistic approach to your cat’s overall wellness.

Flavors

Honest Paws Calm CBD Soft Chews for Cats come in a delectable chicken flavor, ensuring that even the pickiest kitties will love this soothing treat. Designed to appeal to cats, these chews make it a lot easier to introduce CBD into your furry companion’s routine.

Dosage

Each piece of Honest Paws Calm CBD Soft Chews for Cats contains 2mg of CBD, with 40mg of Chamomile Flower and 40mg of Passion Flower for optimal calming effects. The recommended dosage varies depending on your cat’s size and individual needs. Do note that these chews are intended for use in cats at least one year old.

It is highly recommended to consult your veterinarian first before introducing CBD. But generally, taking one chew per day is recommended for cats weighing around five pounds. For those at ten pounds, cats can benefit from consuming two chews per day, while those at 15 pounds should take three chews daily.

Price

Honest Paws offers their Calm CBD Soft Chews for Cats for $29.99 for a single purchase. For those who intend to incorporate CBD into their cat’s wellness routine for the long term, a subscription offer is also available at 15% off, bringing the price down to $25.49.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Formulated with natural ingredients

Chicken flavor helps with picky eaters

Made with non-GMO ingredients

Made in the USA with USDA Organic full-spectrum hemp oil

Cons

No other flavor options other than Chicken

Penguin CBD Cat Treats

Best for Convenient Dosage

Specifically formulated to make dosage customization easy and stress-free, each Penguin CBD Cat Treat contains 3.3mg of CBD, just enough for a convenient and controlled dosage depending on your cat’s needs.

CBD Type

Penguin CBD Cat Treats offer a delightful and effective way to provide your furry feline friend with the benefits of CBD. These treats are made with the purest CBD isolate, making sure that your cat receives only the highest quality CBD without any traces of THC. With each treat containing 3.3mg of CBD, these cat treats provide a controlled and precise dosage for your pet cat’s needs.

Flavors

Penguin CBD Cat Treats come in a delicious salmon flavor that your cat will enjoy. The salmon flavor is likely to make these treats an instant favorite, making the process of giving CBD a smooth and enjoyable experience for both you and your pet.

Dosage

Each treat contains 3.3mg of CBD, making it very convenient to tailor the dosage according to your cat's weight.

Price

Penguin CBD Cat Treats can be bought in different pack sizes to suit your budget and preferences. A single pack is $60. For those looking to stock up, the 2-pack option is available at $57, and the 4-pack option offers further savings at $54 per pack. If you choose the subscription route, you can benefit from an extra 20% off these options.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Pure CBD isolate

A deliciously enticing Salmon flavor

Precise dosage of 3.3mg CBD per treat

Pack size options available

Cons

Limited to one flavor option

MediPets CBD Cat Treats

Best for Multiple Flavor Selections

While most CBD Cat Treats offer only a few flavors, MediPets CBD Cat Treats stands out with its array of variants, ensuring that there’s a savory option for your cat to enjoy whatever the craving for the day may be.

CBD Type

MediPets CBD Cat Treats Cat Cafe Tartar Control offers a unique blend of wellness and dental support with the inclusion of CBD. These treats contain 100mg of CBD per container and are specifically designed to promote cat dental health. The CBD used in these treats is sourced from organic hemp grown in the U.S.A. for a high-quality and pure CBD experience. Each treat contains 2mg of CBD for a convenient and controlled dosage.

Flavors

MediPets CBD Cat Treats come in 5 different flavors to cater to your feline friend’s preferences. These include Cat Cafe Tartar Control, Burger Beef Minis, Jerky Sticks, Kabobs, and Meaty Steak Treats. With this assortment of options, you can be confident that your cat will receive the full benefits of CBD while keeping it satisfied with whatever savory flavor they may crave.

Dosage

MediPets CBD Cat Treats, particularly the Cat Cafe Tartar Control variant, contain 100mg of CBD per container, each treat providing 2mg of CBD. This precise dosage makes it easy to manage your cat's CBD intake, ensuring they get consistent wellness benefits in each piece. With 50 treats in each container, you can conveniently monitor your cat's consumption and adjust the dosage as needed.

Price

MediPets CBD Cat Treats can be bought online at $20.99 per 50-piece treat container. Though subscription and multi-pack options are not being offered, these cat treats are priced more competitively, offering accessibility to CBD benefits and dental wellness without breaking the bank.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Offers dental health support on top of CBD benefits

Available in various flavors

Competitively priced

THC-free CBD isolate

Cons

Specific flavors may not appeal to all cats

No subscription or multi-pack options mentioned

Just CBD Cat Treats

Best for Single-Pack Affordability

Priced at only $19.99 per container, Just CBD Cat Treats offers accessible pricing coupled with quality, ensuring that your furry friends can experience the benefits of CBD while being easy on your budget.

CBD Type

Just CBD Cat Treats offers the purity and benefits of CBD isolate mixed with enjoyable flavors for your anxious and picky feline without the effects of THC. These snacks offer convenience and mood-boosting effects, all in the form of delicious treats that your cat will love and look forward to every single day.

Flavors

Beyond the benefits of CBD, Just CBD Cat Treats also brings delight to your cat’s palate with its two flavors that your furry friend will love. The Cat Chicken Flavor blends Medium-Chain Triglycerides, Chicken By-Product Meal, and more. Alternatively, the Chicken, Liver, Turkey, Fish Mix flavor is a go-to option for those who seek variety.

Dosage

Each container of Just CBD Cat Treats offers a total of 100mg of CBD. While the website doesn't provide a specific guideline, a common rule of thumb is administering 0.25 mg to 0.5 mg of CBD per pound of your cat's body weight. Since there's no one-size-fits-all answer, it’s best to consult your veterinarian before introducing CBD treats into your cat's wellness routine.

Price

A container of Just CBD Cat Treats with a total of 100mg is reasonably priced at $19.99, providing value for money and access to wellness for all budgets.

Pros & Cons

Pros

two flavors, one being a mixed flavor variant

CBD-isolate for a THC-free experience

Lab-tested

Cons

Limited information on sourcing or CBD origin

No specific dosage advice available

Hollistapet CBD Treats

Best for Pack Size Variety and Subscription Deal Availability

Available in single, 2-pack, and 3-pack options, Hollista Pet CBD Treats provide both flexibility and value. A subscription option is also offered to those looking to maintain CBD as part of their cat’s daily routine for the longer term, allowing 25% savings for consistent access to wellness.

CBD Type

Hollista Pet CBD Treats offer CBD derived from hemp for a holistic CBD experience without the psychoactive effects associated with THC. These treats help maintain balance and support your feline friend’s overall well-being. Containing 2mg of CBD in each treat and a total of 150mg per container, Hollista Pet CBD Treats offers the convenience of customized dosage depending on the needs of your beloved pet cat.

Flavors

Hollista Pet CBD Treats are crunchy bites bursting with delicious Salmon flavor for a satisfyingly enjoyable experience in taking CBD. These bites nourish your cat’s body and cater to their taste buds, making them a true treat.

Dosage

Dosing is made simple with each Hollista Pet CBD Treat, containing 2mg of CBD per piece. The recommended serving suggests offering your cat one treat twice a day or at 8-12-hour intervals. Holistapet also provides a Pet CBD Dosing Chart, helping you customize the dosage according to your cat's weight. This chart acts as your feline's CBD guide, ensuring they receive just the right amount of CBD support daily.

Price

Holistapet CBD Cat Treats offer wallet-friendly prices that promise quality. For the one-time purchase option, a single container of 75 treats is available for purchase online at $24.95. 2-pack and 3-pack options are also available, priced at $46.16 and $63.62 respectively. Subscription options are also available, helping you save 25% off your pack size of choice.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Salmon flavor

Potent 2mg of broad spectrum CBD per treat

Options for single and multi-pack purchases

Availability of Pet CBD Dosing Chart

Cons

Only one flavor available

What Are CBD Cat Treats?

CBD treats are a type of edible designed specifically to help your cat feel better. They're made out of natural ingredients like hemp oil, which contains high levels of CBD (Cannabidiol).

It also has other nutrients that can improve your pet's health. CBD cat treats are a great way to help your cat with pain and anxiety while also giving them a delicious snack.

The treats are convenient for cats that are not as interested in taking medicine by mouth.

CBD Benefits: Are CBD Treats Good for Cats?

CBD treats for cats are a great way to help your fur baby live a long and healthy life. CBD treats for cats can help ease pain and anxiety, reduce inflammation, and help with sleep issues.

CBD is often used in animals to treat pain and anxiety. That's because the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in animals is similar to that in humans, so it has the same effects on their bodies.

In addition to being safe, CBD treats are also beneficial for cats in the following ways:

CBD treats can help with anxiety and stress relief.

Alleviate pain because it contains anandamide. They can treat chronic pain in your cat, reducing inflammation and pain. CBD does not have side effects of NSAIDs or other drugs.

Help treat depression and reduce anxiety by promoting neurotransmitter release in the brain.

Have an anti-inflammatory effect that will help improve your cat's overall health and well-being.

They can also help improve appetite in cats because they contain Omega-3 fatty acids.

How Do You Give a Cat CBD?

CBD is an excellent addition to any cat’s diet and can be incorporated into their daily routine in many ways. The most common way to give CBD is through cat treats, but oils are another popular option.

Let’s delve into the ways you can use to give your cat CBD:

CBD Treats

Giving your feline friend CBD is easy, thanks to CBD treats. They have a positive effect on cats, both mentally and physically. There are many different ways to give your cat CBD treats. Some cats will gobble them up like candy, while others need a little encouragement. If your cat is particularly picky, try mixing the CBD treat with their favorite wet food and see if that helps them eat it.

Some pet owners prefer to give their cats CBD treats through food or water. Others prefer to administer it as an oil that can be rubbed on your cat’s skin.

Each cat's amount of CBD will vary based on weight, age, and other factors. This may be whether they have health conditions requiring additional support from the supplement. For example, if your kitty has arthritis, it will probably need more than the usual CBD dose. This is because it helps relieve inflammation in joints, which can cause pain or stiffness.

Use the CBD Oils

Oils are another option for dosing your cat with CBD. Cat CBD oil can be added to food or placed directly on your cat's tongue. This is the most convenient method of giving your cat CBD, as you can put it directly where it needs to go.

Another way to use CBD oil is by rubbing it on their skin. This helps relieve pain and inflammation and can also help calm them down when they're stressed out or anxious. This is especially helpful for cats suffering from anxiety or arthritis pain. It provides a more natural way to get the benefits of CBD without having to ingest anything orally.

If you want your pet to get immediate relief from anxiety and pain, administering the cat CBD oil is best. If you want them to enjoy all of the health benefits without experiencing side effects right away, then giving them CBD through cat food or water should suffice.

It's important to remember that not all cats will react well to CBD oil, so it's essential to consult a vet before trying the method.

Try CBD Pills

CBD pills are another option for giving your cat CBD. They're like any other pill you'd give your pet, except that they contain Cannabidiol instead of medicine. The advantage here is that there's no mess or extra prep needed.

If you know how many milligrams of CBD your cat needs per day, then just pop the dose and give it to them! There is no fussing around trying to figure out what works best when all you have to do is pop in their daily dose.

But before proceeding, there are a few points to keep in mind. First, it’s important to note that not all CBD pills are created equal. Some products may contain additives or fillers that can harm cats and other animals. It’s essential to research the company behind the product and ensure they have animal care experience.

Additionally, not all CBD pills are appropriate for cats. In the same way that different people react differently to marijuana, some cats may react negatively. Some cats may experience an adverse reaction when they consume CBD pills. Therefore, you should consult a veterinarian before giving your cat any medication or supplements. They will guide you because some of the pills may react badly with your cat.

CBD Tinctures

If your cat has never eaten an CBD oil-based treat, this might be better for you. The tinctures come in flavors like yummy salmon flavor or tuna, so it won’t be as difficult for your cat to accept. The best part about tinctures is that they're easy to administer: All you have to do is add a few drops under your cat's tongue or on its paw!

Tinctures are easy to dose your cat with because most cats will take to it immediately. If you want to use tinctures with your cat, try giving them a small amount of food with their usual meal. Make sure to follow the recommended dosage. You can also use drops of tincture on your cat’s paw before they eat so they lick it off and ingest some beneficial cannabinoids!

CBD Cat Treats Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does It Take CBD Cat Treats to Work?

CBD takes different amounts of time to work depending on each cat's metabolism. Some cats will feel the effects within minutes, while others may take 30 minutes or even longer. If you notice that your kitty isn't feeling any better after their first dose, try giving them another serving.

Does CBD Make Cats Sleepy?

Whether or not CBD makes cats sleepy is a common question people ask, and the answer is no. CBD is non-psychoactive and doesn't make your cat "high" or sleepy. CBD doesn't have negative effects on our furry friends; it just makes them feel better. They can make your cat more relaxed, which can be confused with being sleepy or lethargic.

Does CBD Work for Cat Anxiety?

Yes! Cats experience stress and anxiety just like humans do. CBD in cats helps reduce anxiety by interacting with their endocannabinoid system (ECS). Your cat's ECS is responsible for regulating homeostasis through their brain, which helps them feel calm when they're anxious. The best CBD cat treats are able to help reduce anxiety almost immediately.

Can I Give My Cat CBD Every Day?

Yes! You can give your cat CBD daily if the dosage is consistent, but watch for side effects or other complications. For example, if you have senior cats, you may want to be more cautious about how much CBD you give them. If your pet seems to be having adverse reactions to CBD, stop the use immediately and contact your vet.

How Do I Know if a Brand of CBD Cat Treats Is Safe for My Cat?

Do research on any product before giving it to your pet—even if it's "natural." You can look up reviews online from other pet owners who have used the same treat brand and see what they said about it. You can also check with your veterinarian to check for any issues with the treat or manufacturer. The best CBD cat treats have the ingredients and credentials directly on the site and packaging. Start smart with the treats and put them in your cat's food so that they take to it.

How Do CBD Cat Treats Work?

CBD cat treats work by interacting with receptors in the body that regulate pain, anxiety, nausea, seizures, and more. So when you give your cat the treats, it activates these receptors and produces beneficial effects. The best CBD cat treats show their effects almost immediately.

What Are the Ingredients in CBD Cat Treats?

CBD cat treats are made with only the highest quality ingredients, including organic hemp seed oil. It also contains other natural herbs like pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, coconut oil, sea salt, and flaxseed oil. All these ingredients come together to make a delicious treat that provides your pet with everything they need to live long and happy lives! There are crunchy treats, soft treats, and more.

Wrapping It Up

Our fur babies are our family. The last thing you want is to see them suffer from pain, anxiety, or dietary issues. CBD can help your feline friend get relief from whatever is ailing them. CBD cat treats are a viable option to give your fluffball much-needed relief in a natural way.



While they may taste like just treats to your cat, CBD treats are the perfect way to make sure their health is good. Incorporate these cannabidiol treats into their diet for fantastic results. Your kitty will thank you!