Many small tourism business operators have said they feel the new rules are not appropriate to their position, while people in some communities have been pushing for the regulation of Airbnb-style short-term lets over a long period of time and are keen to move forward.

On the ground in Edinburgh, community representative groups say the current position comes after four years of consultation and a rapid rise of Airbnb-style lets in the city.

READ MORE: Scott Wright: High-profile row is major gamble for Yousaf

The Cockburn Association, PLACE Edinburgh, New Town & Broughton Community Council, Old Town Association, Grassmarket Residents’ Association and Living Rent said in a joint statement:

"Local community, housing and amenity organisations all support the regulations, and the need to apply for planning permission to operate what are essentially commercial businesses.

"It is time to restore some balance and ensure that Edinburgh remains a place for people to live.”

The groups said the city centre is most affected followed by Leith Walk with inner suburbs such as Morningside also impacted.

On another side of the issue, many did not expect bed and breakfast accommodation to be included in the legislation, which aims to tackle unregulated Airbnb-style short-term lets.

READ MORE: Scotland’s short-term lets law: 'The failure of operators rests with them'

David Weston, chairman of the Scottish Bed and Breakfast Association, said: “B&Bs are already subject to safety regulation as regards fire and gas safety … and are already subject to inspection and checks by the fire authorities.

“A simple, light-touch, low-cost registration scheme, with data sharing with regulators, would enable the safety regulations to be equally enforced across all accommodation types."

OPINION: Why short-term lets operators should apply for a licence

He added: "That is what we have proposed since 2019 in the consultations with the Scottish Government.”

Don't miss part two of our special series on short-term lets tomorrow, when we focus on the Highland squeeze and the impact on rural areas.

We will also have a key figure in Scottish tourism outline their views in an exclusive opinion piece.