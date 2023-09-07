"I will ensure that the appropriate cabinet secretary and minister investigate the numbers," he told Holyrood.

He also reaffirmed a commitment in the SNP-Green joint government deal to review the species licensing system to ensure any “lethal control” is always fully justified.

The Herald revealed on Sunday that NatureScot had given permission to landowners, farmers and others to kill 46,985 animals from 84 species in the four years to June.

They included thousands of geese, gannets, gulls, ravens, goosanders and the mountain hare – Scotland’s only native rabbit or hare species.

Permission was also given to kill buzzards, robins, herons and magpies.

In cases mostly relating to public health and safety, “controllers” could kill as many animals as required, including declining oystercatchers, lapwings, starlings, curlews and rooks.

Animal welfare groups called the numbers appalling, while the farmers’ union told the Ferret investigative journalism group the process was “well-regulated and transparent”.

NatureScot said the licences permitted animals to be killed over five or ten-year periods, and did not reflect the number actually killed each year.

READ MORE: NatureScot approves killing of 46,985 wild animals spanning 84 species

Controllers had so far reported killing 24,429 animals under licences issued since 2019, although limited data for 2023 means the toll is likely higher.

At FMQs, SNP MSP Christine Grahame, convener of Holyrood’s cross-party group on animal welfare, asked if Humza Yousaf shared her concern about the scale of the culling.

He replied: “I know that NatureScot takes licensed control of wildlife very seriously.

“That is done only when no alternative exists.

“Licences are issued only in accordance with strict criteria that are laid down in law, but there are occasions when wildlife needs to be controlled, when it presents a risk to human health or safety. As I said, such decisions are not taken lightly at all.

READ MORE: Tories claim police pilot means 'open season for criminals under SNP'

“They can involve, for example, consideration of protecting air safety around airports, safeguarding food production and retail environments, and protecting crops in fields.

“As part of the Bute house agreement, we will undertake, in this parliamentary session, a full review of the species licensing system.

“I will ensure that the appropriate cabinet secretary and minister investigate the numbers that Christine Grahame mentioned and write back to her with a fuller response.”