Work to deliver the next phase of the Avenues project in Glasgow city centre is to begin this month.
The city’s Sauchiehall Street will be revamped with a new precinct at the Rose Street end, with improvements stretching up to West Nile Street.
A connecting Cambridge Street Avenue will reach as far as Cowcaddens Road.
The £5.7m phase of the scheme is part of wider network of routes being established throughout the city centre.
Described as “attractive, accessible, safe, sustainable and easily-maintained", the refurbishment of dilapidated areas of at the heart of Glasgow is being delivered through the Glasgow City Region City Deal-funded Avenues programme.
Glasgow City Council says it has designed the Avenues to be ‘people-focused’ and to encourage active travel, while being more attractive to residents, workers, visitors and investors.
The improvements will see major work carried out on Cambridge Street and the bottom of Sauchiehall Street over the coming months.
Roads, pavements and footways on the streets will be reconstructed, with new kerbing, traffic signals, dozens of trees, rain gardens and street lighting planned.
Preparatory work - trial pits and site set-up - has now begun, will the full programme to start on September 27.
The Sauchiehall Precinct and Cambridge Street Avenue will be completed towards the end of summer of 2024.
Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, said: “The work soon to begin on the latest Avenue in the city centre will help to bring an improved environment on both Cambridge Street and the bottom of Sauchiehall Street.
“These streets will form part of the Avenue network across the city centre that will not only make the area more attractive for everyone in it but also make it easier for people to get around as they walk, wheel and cycle.”
Cambridge Street
Scottish Government Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “I welcome progress on revitalising Glasgow’s shopping heartland, a key priority for our £500 million Glasgow City Region City Deal funding for infrastructure.
“By making it easier and safer to walk or cycle, this Scottish Government-supported scheme can attract more visitors and residents back to the city centre. Increased footfall will boost local businesses in line with our ambitions to create a wellbeing economy which is green and growing.”
UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: "The transformational work beginning on Sauchiehall Precinct & Cambridge Street Avenue will create safe, sustainable and modern places for visitors and residents to shop and visit, helping to bring new businesses and investment to the area.
“The UK Government is investing £50m in Glasgow's most iconic streets and civic spaces as part of our £524m support for the Glasgow City Region Deal."
The £115million Avenues programme is funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal, which is funded by the Scottish and UK Governments. The Glasgow City Region City Deal will see both governments each provide £500million of funding for infrastructure projects.
