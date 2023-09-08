Previously available online only, the new home of Laura Bond will allow customers to receive “the full brand experience in person for the first time”.

The new headquarters in the Scottish capital will showcase Ms Bond’s full luxury jewellery collection, provide bespoke ear styling consultations, and will soon be offering piercing services.

Designed by Ms Bond herself, every piece of jewellery is described as being ethically produced and made with responsibly sourced gold.

The brand has attracted a strong customer and celebrity fan base including Florence Pugh, Michelle Visage, and Nathalie Emmanuelle, who wore Laura Bond to the 2022 Oscars.

READ MORE: Scottish city centre fashion boutique to close after 53 years

Ms Bond said: “This is a huge opportunity for us and I’m so excited to be opening our first store in Edinburgh. To say it’s a dream come true is an understatement. I can’t wait to welcome customers – old and new, from near or far – to experience our bespoke ear styling service and to get pierced in our stunning piercing parlour.

“I really believe Laura Bond offers a unique experience in the world of luxury piercings and jewellery and I can’t wait to meet everyone in store.”

The new store was previously occupied by the award-winning and much-loved Edinburgh women’s boutique, Jane Davidson. After 53 years of business in the capital, the luxury brand carefully chose Laura Bond to be its successor.

Sarah Murray, proprietor of Jane Davidson, said, “The boutique had been a constant presence in my life; our customers were not only incredibly loyal, but many became dear friends.

"As difficult as the decision was to close our doors last year, I was always determined that if we did, then we would have to find the perfect brand to take on our property.

"Laura Bond is just that; we can’t wait to watch Laura and her brand grow at 52 Thistle Street.”

Ms Bond, who said she strives to push the boundaries of delicate and decorative pieces “leaving an indelible mark on the world of conscious luxury jewellery” with each collection, added: “I really believe jewellery should be an expression of the person wearing it, and each piece I design is crafted with that in mind.

“We are committed to creating jewellery that isn’t just saved for special occasions but tells a unique story and invites people to express themselves and mark relationships, milestones, or memories with others.”

Historic Scottish legal firm concedes independence

Scottish legal firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM), whose roots date back more than 150 years in Glasgow, has joined forces with larger English counterpart Irwin Mitchell via what has been described as a "strategic investment".

The deal is effectively an acquisition and follows hot on the heels of news earlier this week that two of Scotland's oldest law firms, Morton Fraser and MacRoberts, are merging to create a new independent “top tier” player. Fraser Gillies, managing partner at WJM, described the link-up with Sheffield's Irwin Mitchell as a "landmark moment" for his firm.