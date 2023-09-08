Anyone running a bus would have to have to inform a 'dedicated football officer' or DFO 48 hours before the match of the number of supporters expected to travel, the number of vehicles booked, the name and the contact number for the person who made the booking

Buses would not be allowed to stop within 10 miles of the stadium before or after the match without permission

Buses would be banned from stopping at pubs unless alcohol is "sold ancillary to a substantial meal", and permission would have to be sought from the DFO

Buses would have to arrive at the stadium "no earlier than two hours before and not later than one hour before the scheduled start of the game".

Permission would have to be sought from police to pick up passengers at stops on the route

Buses would be required to leave the stadium within 30 minutes of the end of the match

Those running the bus would be required to inform the DFO of "any chanting demonstrating hostility based on race, ethnicity religion or beliefs, sexual orientation, disability, and transgender identity or chanting of an otherwise grossly offensive or inflammatory nature" which happened on the journey.

Voluntary searches could be in place for things like alcohol and pyrotechnics.

The plans proved controversial and were condemned by supporters' clubs, clubs themselves and by the SFA, SPFL and SWPL in a joint statement.

A first look at tomorrow's @Herald_Sport_ front page after the backlash to proposed regulations targeting travelling football fans pic.twitter.com/N55fJlLnoH — The Herald (@heraldscotland) September 5, 2023

Many accused authorities of further demonising football fans, who are already forbidden from consuming alcohol en route to matches or inside the stadium - unlike people heading to rugby matches or concerts.

Politicians also criticised the plans, with the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn calling them "unworkable, unmanageable, unenforceable".

A statement from the traffic commissioner confirmed: "As the Senior Traffic Commissioner for Great Britain, I think it is important to stress that the traffic commissioners are safety regulators and that we are independent of Government.

"Any guidance that is issued is intended to assist bus and coach operators. However, before I can issue any guidance, I am required to consult, including with the UK and Scottish Governments. But we also consider the views of a wide range of other stakeholders.

"I have listened to the strength of feeling expressed and it is clear to me that there is further work required to understand the full impact of the introduction of any proposed guidance in Scotland.

"As a result, I have asked my officials to cease this consultation exercise."

It comes after a furious backlash to the proposals.

A joint statement issued on behalf of the Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, and Scottish Women’s Premier League had said: “There's no evidence that this is a significant problem in Scottish football. We are concerned by the targeted nature of these proposals, which serve to demonise football fans and interfere unnecessarily in people’s lives.

“In Scotland, there are already appropriate powers held by PHV operators, Police Scotland and other partners to deal effectively with a very small number of incidents by a minority of fans.

“The consultation itself notes that the majority of football fans are law-abiding and do not cause any disturbances when travelling to or from games, yet these proposals would unfairly affect the vast majority of football fans who travel safely and respectfully to and from matches on a weekly basis.

“We don’t support these unnecessary and heavy-handed proposals and we will be making our views clear in the consultation.”

Individual clubs, including both Celtic and Rangers, had also expressed their opposition to the proposals.

Derek Watson, a board member of Motherwell's fan ownership group the Well Society said: "The draconian proposals put civil liberties at risk. Not only does this propose stricter monitoring of the average football fan, it would have a significant detrimental impact on small businesses and football clubs.

“Pubs in the vicinity of various football stadiums in Scotland rely on the trade of travelling fans to stay afloat.

“Rather than being demonised, fans should be celebrated.”