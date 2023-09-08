Controversial plans which would see football fans travelling by buses banned from drinking within 10 miles of the stadium and placing limitations on places to stop are reportedly set to be scrapped.
This week it came to light that Richard Turfitt, the Senior Traffic Commissioner for Great Britain, had launched a consultation on bringing 'voluntary' guidelines in line with those in England and Wales.
- Anyone running a bus would have to have to inform a 'dedicated football officer' or DFO 48 hours before the match of the number of supporters expected to travel, the number of vehicles booked, the name and the contact number for the person who made the booking
- Buses would not be allowed to stop within 10 miles of the stadium before or after the match without permission
- Buses would be banned from stopping at pubs unless alcohol is "sold ancillary to a substantial meal", and permission would have to be sought from the DFO
- Buses would have to arrive at the stadium "no earlier than two hours before and not later than one hour before the scheduled start of the game".
- Permission would have to be sought from police to pick up passengers at stops on the route
- Buses would be required to leave the stadium within 30 minutes of the end of the match
- Those running the bus would be required to inform the DFO of "any chanting demonstrating hostility based on race, ethnicity religion or beliefs, sexual orientation, disability, and transgender identity or chanting of an otherwise grossly offensive or inflammatory nature" which happened on the journey.
- Voluntary searches could be in place for things like alcohol and pyrotechnics.
The plans proved controversial and were condemned by supporters' clubs, clubs themselves and by the SFA, SPFL and SWPL in a joint statement.
A first look at tomorrow's @Herald_Sport_ front page after the backlash to proposed regulations targeting travelling football fans pic.twitter.com/N55fJlLnoH— The Herald (@heraldscotland) September 5, 2023
Many accused authorities of further demonising football fans, who are already forbidden from consuming alcohol en route to matches or inside the stadium - unlike people heading to rugby matches or concerts.
Politicians also criticised the plans, with the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn calling them "unworkable, unmanageable, unenforceable".
A statement from the traffic commissioner confirmed: "As the Senior Traffic Commissioner for Great Britain, I think it is important to stress that the traffic commissioners are safety regulators and that we are independent of Government.
"Any guidance that is issued is intended to assist bus and coach operators. However, before I can issue any guidance, I am required to consult, including with the UK and Scottish Governments. But we also consider the views of a wide range of other stakeholders.
"I have listened to the strength of feeling expressed and it is clear to me that there is further work required to understand the full impact of the introduction of any proposed guidance in Scotland.
"As a result, I have asked my officials to cease this consultation exercise."
It comes after a furious backlash to the proposals.
A joint statement issued on behalf of the Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, and Scottish Women’s Premier League had said: “There's no evidence that this is a significant problem in Scottish football. We are concerned by the targeted nature of these proposals, which serve to demonise football fans and interfere unnecessarily in people’s lives.
“In Scotland, there are already appropriate powers held by PHV operators, Police Scotland and other partners to deal effectively with a very small number of incidents by a minority of fans.
“The consultation itself notes that the majority of football fans are law-abiding and do not cause any disturbances when travelling to or from games, yet these proposals would unfairly affect the vast majority of football fans who travel safely and respectfully to and from matches on a weekly basis.
“We don’t support these unnecessary and heavy-handed proposals and we will be making our views clear in the consultation.”
Individual clubs, including both Celtic and Rangers, had also expressed their opposition to the proposals.
Derek Watson, a board member of Motherwell's fan ownership group the Well Society said: "The draconian proposals put civil liberties at risk. Not only does this propose stricter monitoring of the average football fan, it would have a significant detrimental impact on small businesses and football clubs.
“Pubs in the vicinity of various football stadiums in Scotland rely on the trade of travelling fans to stay afloat.
“Rather than being demonised, fans should be celebrated.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here