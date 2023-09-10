READ MORE: TRNSMT 2023 Glasgow: The best pictures from day one

In total, 27 people were arrested during the annual Glasgow event which saw revellers enjoying the music of Pulp, Sam Fender and Mimi Webb.

For the first time, details of those arrests can be made public.

Offences included breach of the peace, resisting arrest, being drunk in charge of a child, possession with intent to supply, breach of bail, racially aggravated threatening and abusive behaviour, and sexual assault.

There were also 11 Recorded Police Warnings handed out to festivalgoers.

It's understood of the 27 arrests, just 13 were within the licensed festival site, with seven on the Saturday and five on the Sunday.

The others took place outside and, festival organisers say cannot be wholly connected to the event.

The numbers are relatively small, given that there were 50,000 music fans enjoying Trnsmt.

Though, by way of comparison, Glastonbury, which attracts 200,000 revellers had just 36 arrests at this year's event.

Police say DF Concerts were billed for £50,933.50 per day for policing the festival.

The cost of policing last year's Glastonbury festival at £1,349,000, with the organisers paying £786,600 of the cost.

Though crucially, Glastonbury is almost entirely self-contained with most festival goers camping. Trnsmt takes place in the heart of Glasgow and offers no camping.

The Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO) has issued guidance to forces, suggesting the cost of policing events should be set at £55 per hour, per officer.

The 164 incidents recorded this year are roughly in line with last year’s event, but down on 2021 when there were 223 incidents.

It’s far below T in the Park which had a reputation as one of the most crime-ridden major music festivals in Britain.

At the last festival in 2016, there were 429 recorded crimes and 54 arrests.

Offences included the theft of an ATM machine containing a "significant" amount of cash.

Trnsmt festival will return to the city next year between July 12 and 14, with presale tickets already on sale.