Entrepreneurs Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey have called for the speeding up of the consenting process for onshore wind farms in Scotland. Their call comes after First Minister Humza Yousaf committed to expediting consent as part of a deal to maximise the benefits for communities and Scotland’s economy.
“As well as the enormous economic opportunity created by climate action, there is also an overwhelming moral imperative,” he told MSPs in Holyrood.
Sir Tom said: “The First Minister said he was committing to halving the time to get the planning through but, of course, the devil’s in the detail. When I looked at it, the current time taken to get planning for onshore wind is three years. We have a climate emergency. Surely that could be cut to a matter of months, not a matter of years?”
Lord Haughey commented: “Actually, anyone who’s been involved in the process of trying to get planning permission for wind farms in the past 15 years would absolutely bite your hand off for a three-year wait, never mind half of that.
"But I was at a dinner a couple of weeks ago and there was a representative from SSE, who have been great investors in wind farms right from the start, and they were telling me the average wait is eight years!
“When it comes to this transition from oil and gas to renewables, we all want to be on that journey. We want to do it as fast as we can. However, it was also great this week that the Wood Group landed a £262 million contract with Harbour Energy working in the North Sea on oil and gas.
“This will support hundreds and hundreds of jobs. So it shouldn’t be a case of: ‘Oh no, this has extended the lifetime of the North Sea!’ What we have to do is have a planned transition to renewables.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here