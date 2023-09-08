Annie Lennox says she is not retiring – despite her Eurythmics partner Dave Stewart recently posting that she “won’t be touring any more”.
Though her partner in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo Dave Stewart recently posted that Lennox would not be part of the Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour this autumn, the “Here Comes the Rain Again” singer told The Associated Press that she will continue to perform, especially at events that support causes she is passionate about and her own non-profit work.
“I’m not retiring from anything,” Lennox said. “I’m just stepping back because I spent decades on the road.
“And at the age of 68, I’m very fortunate in that I can do sort of one-off appearances now and then.
“But I think when it comes to an actual tour where you have like 73-date commitments night after night and traveling on the road, it’s incredibly intense. It’s arduous.”
Instead, Lennox plans on performing at more events like Time For Change, a fundraiser for numerous non-profits, including Rotary International’s End Polio Now initiative.
Lennox will perform on the floor of the Colosseum in Rome on Sunday, accompanied only by a piano, as part of the benefit.
Alberto Cecchini, member of Rotary International’s board of directors and one of the event organisers, said Lennox was an easy choice for headliner because of both her music and her commitment to ending polio.
He said holding the concert in Italy will magnify the message of her performance.
“We are surrounded by beauty, by art and by history,” Mr Cecchini said of Italy. “And all this beauty has the power to inspire people.”
