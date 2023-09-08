Police are appealing for the assistance of the public to trace a man who has gone missing while hillwalking in the Glencoe area.

Charles Kelly left his home in Tillicoultry on Wednesday to go hillwalking.

The 56-year-old last contacted his family around 8pm on Thursday, but there has been no contact since.

Anyone who has seen Charles or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4788 of 7 September.