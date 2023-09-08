The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and has since been released.

The suspect is described by police as around 5ft 11ins in height and of heavy build. He was wearing a green t-shirt.

Detective Constable Matthew McCann of City Centre Police Station said: “This is a busy area and as our enquiries continue we would appeal to anyone who witnessed this serious assault take place, or anyone with personal footage to contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting reference 1356 of the 7 September. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”