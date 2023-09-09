The force issued a short statement which said officers apprehended the 21-year-old in the Chiswick area and he has been taken into police custody.

In their statement, the Met Police said: “We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Khalife and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp congratulated the police for their “rapid and effective” work to apprehend fugitive terror suspect Daniel Khalife.

The policing minister wrote on social media: “Great work by the Met Police. Well done for a rapid and effective piece of work to catch this fugitive.

“An example of policing at its best. Congratulations to all Officers involved in this operation.”