Humza Yousaf unveiled his Programme for Government in Holyrood last week with a mission to tackle poverty by growing the economy.

But he has faced questions over how he will pay for some of the anti-poverty measures with the Scottish government facing a looming £1 billion black hole in its budget, putting pressure on tax and spending decisions.

Asked by the BBC this morning how expensive policies on childcare and roads would be paid for, Ms Robison drew attention to ongoing work over 'prioritisation' in government.

"So obviously we will set out our tax and spending plans as part of the Budget which we are fast approaching but we also over the summer kicked off an important piece of work in government and that was to look at the prioritisation and the re-prioritisation, more targetting, that work is ongoing," she said.

"Looking at what the right size of the workforce across government and public bodies is, looking at the Scottish estate which we have and looking at how public services can work differently together to provide services in a more efficient way."

She insisted the move was not about "sacking anyone" and raised the prospect that some departments could get larger - saying Social Security Scotland had grown because it was administrating more benefits as well as the office dealing with help for Ukrainians who had fled to Scotland following Russia's full scale invasion of the country - while other offices could get smaller.

"With people working at home more we don't need the same configuration of buildings," adding that the government would be speaking to trade unions on the issues.

On tax, Ms Robison repeated underlined the administration believed in the principle of fairness but underlined that it was mindful with cost of living pressures facing households it would adopt a "cautious" approach to income tax.

"We have taken an approach based on the principle of progressive and fair taxation, those with the broadest shoulder should pay a bit more, but we have to counter that with the cost of living situation and pressure that households are under," she said noting figures from the Scottish Fiscal Commission that 52% of people in Scotland still pay less than they would if they lived elsewhere in the UK.

Pressed whether high earners would be facing tax rises, she said no decisions had been made on any changes adding that her government was "very very aware" that households were struggling.

"We are very aware we need to proceed with caution and we need to look at these things in the round. I am absolutely not saying that people's taxes will go up at all. I am saying we are taking a very cautious approach."

During the SNP leadership election in the Spring, Mr Yousaf appeared to be open to further changes to Scotland's income tax system.

In March he told a hustings that he would consider a proposal put forward by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) for a new 44% income tax band, which would sit between the current higher rate of 42 per cent and the top rate of 47 per cent – chargeable on annual income between £75,000 and £125,140.

But in interviews since unveiling his Programme for Government last Tuesday he has seemed less open to the measure.