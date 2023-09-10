THE number of civil servants could be cut back and government buildings sold or leased out under plans being considered by Scottish ministers to improve public finances without having to raise taxes for higher earners, Shona Robison has signalled.
The Deputy First Minister and finance secretary said her government would take a "cautious" approach to tax as she drew attention to the possible measures on staff and offices as she was pressed on how her administration was going to pay for new policies set out last week including expanding free childcare and dualling the A9.
Humza Yousaf unveiled his Programme for Government in Holyrood last week with a mission to tackle poverty by growing the economy.
But he has faced questions over how he will pay for some of the anti-poverty measures with the Scottish government facing a looming £1 billion black hole in its budget, putting pressure on tax and spending decisions.
READ MORE: Victoria Quay: MSPs call for firms to use empty parts of vast office
Asked by the BBC this morning how expensive policies on childcare and roads would be paid for, Ms Robison drew attention to ongoing work over 'prioritisation' in government.
"So obviously we will set out our tax and spending plans as part of the Budget which we are fast approaching but we also over the summer kicked off an important piece of work in government and that was to look at the prioritisation and the re-prioritisation, more targetting, that work is ongoing," she said.
"Looking at what the right size of the workforce across government and public bodies is, looking at the Scottish estate which we have and looking at how public services can work differently together to provide services in a more efficient way."
She insisted the move was not about "sacking anyone" and raised the prospect that some departments could get larger - saying Social Security Scotland had grown because it was administrating more benefits as well as the office dealing with help for Ukrainians who had fled to Scotland following Russia's full scale invasion of the country - while other offices could get smaller.
"With people working at home more we don't need the same configuration of buildings," adding that the government would be speaking to trade unions on the issues.
On tax, Ms Robison repeated underlined the administration believed in the principle of fairness but underlined that it was mindful with cost of living pressures facing households it would adopt a "cautious" approach to income tax.
"We have taken an approach based on the principle of progressive and fair taxation, those with the broadest shoulder should pay a bit more, but we have to counter that with the cost of living situation and pressure that households are under," she said noting figures from the Scottish Fiscal Commission that 52% of people in Scotland still pay less than they would if they lived elsewhere in the UK.
Pressed whether high earners would be facing tax rises, she said no decisions had been made on any changes adding that her government was "very very aware" that households were struggling.
"We are very aware we need to proceed with caution and we need to look at these things in the round. I am absolutely not saying that people's taxes will go up at all. I am saying we are taking a very cautious approach."
During the SNP leadership election in the Spring, Mr Yousaf appeared to be open to further changes to Scotland's income tax system.
In March he told a hustings that he would consider a proposal put forward by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) for a new 44% income tax band, which would sit between the current higher rate of 42 per cent and the top rate of 47 per cent – chargeable on annual income between £75,000 and £125,140.
But in interviews since unveiling his Programme for Government last Tuesday he has seemed less open to the measure.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel