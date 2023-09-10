Small business operators have been urged to move to apply for a short-term lets licence as the deadline to register looms large.
Councils said they would assist applicants where possible and a light-touch approach to applications as numbers appeared to remain low.
It comes as campaigners and some operators argued for an extension to the going live date of October 1 to address concerns over red-tape and costs, and a debate is to be held in the Scottish Parliament on the issue.
This week The Herald business team highlighted all sides of the story in a special series.
Community groups and proponents of the law, which is aimed at tackling issues emerging from the rise of unregulated Airbnb-style short-term lets have said previous six-month extension was already granted previously.
They said pressures on housing in city centres and rural areas are mounting and that issues around anti-social behaviour remain a concern. Catch up on the full series:
Scottish airport adds flights to 'breathtaking, incredible' destination
Loganair has unveiled what it is billing as its “biggest-ever summer schedule” for services between Glasgow and Donegal.
The airline declared that it “remains the only carrier offering a direct air link between the UK and Donegal”.
Loganair, which describes itself as the “UK’s largest regional airline”, said that its announcement of an extended summer season for next year followed “strong customer demand”.
Historic Scottish law firms merge to create top-four player
Two of Scotland’s oldest law firms have merged in a move which creates a new independent “top tier” player.
Morton Fraser, which has been providing legal advice since 1614, and 150-year-old MacRoberts have joined forces to become one of the “big four” independent Scottish firms by revenue, alongside Brodies, Burness Paull, and Shepherd & Wedderburn.
The newly merged entity, Morton Fraser MacRoberts, will have a team of 250 solicitors and revenue of £46 million, which is believed to be 30% higher than its closest rival.
Scottish legal firm concedes independence
Scottish legal firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie, whose roots date back more than 150 years in Glasgow, has joined forces with larger English counterpart Irwin Mitchell via what has been described as a "strategic investment".
The deal is effectively an acquisition and follows hot on the heels of news earlier this week that two of Scotland's oldest law firms, Morton Fraser and MacRoberts, are merging to create a new independent “top tier” player. Fraser Gillies, managing partner at WJM, described the link-up with Sheffield's Irwin Mitchell as a "landmark moment" for his firm.
