Scotland is set to be hit by thunderstorms as the hot weather gives way to heavy rain.
Large areas of the west coast including Glasgow, as well as Edinburgh and Aberdeen are under a yellow warning from the Met Office with heavy rain expected.
Flood alerts are in place for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Scottish Borders, Tayside, West Central Scotland.
A weather yellow warning for thunderstorms will cover southern Scotland from midnight until the early hours of Monday morning, and on Sunday was expanded to include northeastern parts of the UK including Aberdeenshire.
The Met Office said that the warning is valid until midnight on Sunday.
It covers areas including Northumberland and Aberdeenshire.
“We have a third thunderstorm warning overnight for southern Scotland,” Mr Morgan said.
“That expires at 6am."
“And then once that’s cleared, there will be a few thunderstorms tomorrow.
“But for the vast majority they will be a bit more scattered in nature than today.”
