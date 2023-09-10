A former Conservative minister has revealed he has often thought of running for the Scottish Parliament.
Former international development secretary Rory Stewart told newspaper Scotland on Sunday that a political run north of the border was "something to think about in the long run".
Mr Stewart ran to succeed Theresa May as prime minister and Tory leader in 2019 and came to prominence for his use of social media.
READ MORE: The former crime reporter tipped to be next Scottish Tory leader
He resigned from the Conservative Party in 2019 after losing the whip from eventual leader Boris Johnson and stood down as MP for Penrith and the Border later that year.
Mr Stewart told Scotland on Sunday Scottish conservatism had "more in common" with the way he viewed the world, but was "struggling" about whether he wanted to go back into politics.
He said: "I think for somebody like me who is about the liberal centre, and obviously it would be a liberal Unionist centre in Scotland, I can see a real point to that, yes. And maybe that is something to think about in the long run.
"I'm still struggling about whether I want to go back into politics at all. But I think if I did go back into politics, I think that's a very attractive, interesting thing.
"I care deeply about Scotland. I think Scottish Conservatism has more in common with the way that I view the world."
READ MORE: SNP could cut civil service and shut offices instead of raising taxes
The former minister also said a second independence referendum was "less relevant" than it was, but warned against complacency that the unionist side would win again.
He lamented the "shameful state" of politics and said the political culture both at Westminster and Holyrood were similar.
Mr Stewart said:"I don't know Holyrood politics as well, but my sense of MSPs is that it's a very similar culture to MPs," he said.
"They have come to a similar formation. A lot of it is their priorities being very focused on just winning the next election, not really thinking hard in detail about policy.
"It's very tribal; it's very much about sticking it to the other side. It's a culture where the press releases seem to substitute for policy."
"I think this is true both sides of the border."
A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "Whether Rory Stewart chooses to apply for selection as a Scottish Conservative candidate is clearly a matter for him. But, if he did, his application would be carefully assessed, as every applicant's is."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel