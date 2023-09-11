Scottish solicitors are attending a seminar in Glasgow on online executry services this week.
The session at the Blythswood Hotel outlines the benefits for solicitors, executors and beneficiaries of a new digital platform, My Executor Box, launched last month in an effort to simplify financial asset management.
Scottish entrepreneur Alan Wardrop founded the service after the multi-million-pound sale of his financial services company. Glasgow-based Archibald Sharp is the first firm of solicitors on board.
READ MORE: Scottish entrepreneur launches online executor platform
Mr Wardrop got the idea when he was reviewing financial services for a legal firm. “I saw people walking into the executor department with plastic bags full of bank books and life insurance.
"It was a shambles, and incredibly difficult for solicitors trying to process and protect those assets. To date the UK government has seized £1.6 billion from dormant bank accounts with the vast majority coming from the executory area."
READ MORE: Scottish law firm reveals raft of promotions
He added: "My Executor Box, which can be set up through affiliated solicitors or individually online, allows people to store their information by asset type, including bank accounts, investments and property.
"It also records mortgages and loans to provide a picture of the person’s net worth.
“I want to revolutionise the executory market and offer a safe, secure solution for all involved,” said Mr Wardrop.
READ MORE: Protect your family’s assets
“For me, when you make a will the next thing you should do is you make an Executor Box."
The 30-minute presentation, on September 14, begins at 12 and will be followed by a buffet lunch and a chance to ask questions. Find out more here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here