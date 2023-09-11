The Arches went into administration in 2015 after a midnight closing time was imposed by Glasgow's licensing board.

The move was prompted by police complaints about drug abuse and disorder.

Nine club nights have been planned from 21 October and include sets from celebrity DJs, with line-ups announced on Tuesday.

Tom Ketley, founder of events organiser Watchtower, told BBC Scotland the project was designed to give Glasgow back "one of its sleeping giants".

He said: “This project is of huge cultural significance for music in Glasgow, Scotland and beyond. Seeing the unfortunate closure of numerous venues in recent years has been hard on the industry.

“The launch of a new large-scale event series in the city centre will bring job opportunities, boost the local economy, and most importantly provide a music space for the next generation to enjoy.

“The venue’s history is renowned, and it holds a special place in people’s hearts, so we know that today’s news will mean so much to so many.”

Mr Ketley added: “Having delivered safe and successful events in Scotland for the past 10 years we know what it takes to launch a project of this scale.

“Glasgow is legendary for having one of the best crowds in the world and our aim is to champion that by attracting dance music fans from all over the UK and beyond.”

The venue was set up by Andy Arnold in 1991 near Glasgow Central Station and was named after the red brick Victorian railway arches.

Cultural figures who protested the loss of the club's licence said it was widely regarded by leading professionals as "one of the best venues in the world".

The new club events will be called the New World series and are a collaboration between Watchtower and Platform - who took over The Arches as a bar, restaurant and events space.

In 2014, The Arches raised its minimum age for admission to 21 after the suspected drug-related death of a teenager.

However the over 18's policy was later reinstated.

In the space of a month the following year, a woman was found unconscious in the venue and police officers recorded 26 drug and alcohol-related incidents.

This led to the city council "varying" the licence, meaning the troubled venue could no longer stay open until 03:00 and had to close by midnight.

Tens of thousands signed a petition to reinstate the licence, which was backed by 400 cultural figures including Makar Liz Lochhead, novelist Irvine Welsh and members of Mogwai, Belle & Sebastian and Franz Ferdinand.

Management later said they had no choice but to go into administration. Platform then opened in July 2020 as a 350-capacity restaurant and bar.