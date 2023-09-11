Plans have been submitted for a £100 million development combining family homes and student accommodation to deliver a "truly mixed community" in Edinburgh.
S Harrison Developments said the proposals for the brownfield site at Ocean Point 2 in Leith will add to the ongoing transformation of the waterfront and deliver further vibrancy to the area. The development will comprise a mix of build-to-rent homes (BTR), including apartments specifically for families, alongside purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA).
A total of 120 BTR homes are proposed providing a mix of studio, one-bed, two-bed and three-bed apartments to meet a range of housing needs. A quarter of these are three-bed apartments, designed for families.
There will be a further 404 PBSA bed split between cluster accommodation of five and six bedrooms as well as studio bedrooms.
With student numbers in Edinburgh up by 25% between the 2016/17 academic year and 2021/22, S Harrison said the provision of PBSA has the potential to free up much-needed family homes in the city currently occupied by students.
“Our proposed development, if approved, will bring much-needed homes and student accommodation to an area which is undergoing a rapid transformation, delivering a truly mixed community," a spokesperson said.
“Regenerating a current brownfield site, this development boasts excellent transport links, especially with the new tram line, and will deliver a significant investment into the local community.”
Commercial, co-working and amenity space are also part of the proposals. S Harrison estimates the development will deliver £5.3m in annual spending by residents and visitors, supporting 60 retail and leisure jobs.
The development neighbours Ocean Terminal which is set to undergo a £100m transformation. Other work undertaken by S Harrison in Edinburgh includes the Malmaison at St Andrew Square, student developments at Westfield and Gorgie, and a hotel development at Osborne House, Haymarket.
