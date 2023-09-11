The news of Professor Wilmut's death was confirmed by the University of Edinburgh.

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Professor Sir Ian Wilmut.

It has been confirmed that Professor Sir Ian Wilmut @roslininstitute has passed away at the age of 79. His family has asked that the media and public respect their privacy at this time. https://t.co/FsE9sPCHqr pic.twitter.com/vgA8E81H3B — The University of Edinburgh (@EdinburghUni) September 11, 2023

"He was a titan of the scientific world, leading the Roslin Institute team who cloned Dolly the sheep - the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell - which transformed scientific thinking at the time. This breakthrough continues to fuel many of the advances that have been made in the field of regenerative medicine that we see today.

“Our thoughts are with Ian’s family at this time.”

