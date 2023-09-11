However, the party has partially rowed back on some of the initial policies in that new deal.

In a bid to tackle gig economy abuse, Labour had been planning to create a single “worker” status for all but the genuinely self-employed.

This would ensure the same rights for everyone regardless of sector, wage or type of contract.

But the party’s National Policy Forum said they would instead consult on this policy after entering government.

They also tweaked their “day one” proposals on sick pay, parental leave and unfair dismissal.

The national policy forum is a process that examines possible policies and drafts wording from which Labour forms its next manifesto.

Writing in The Herald, Sharon Graham, General Secretary, Unite the union said the backtracking had “made the argument to devolve employment rights to Scotland even more compelling.”

She said: “I don’t say this with any great pleasure, but the recent row backs on employment rights at Labour’s policy forum have been on the cards for a while.

“The much heralded, ‘salmon and scrambled egg’ wooing of big business, has without doubt led to some major language changes from what was written in Labour’s New Deal for working people.

“And as the devil is always in the detail, it can’t just be brushed under the carpet.”

Ms Graham said: “Unfortunately, if pandering to the more reactionary elements of the business lobby remains the direction of travel for Labour, we can expect further rowbacks.

“If we are not careful this will only accelerate, if, and when they take power.”

She added: “All of these back door shenanigans have made the argument for devolving employment rights to Scotland even stronger today than it was a month ago.

“Just because Labour in Westminster backslides over workers’ rights, should the Scottish people be prevented from choosing a different path?

“Particularly if Labour opposition comes from a place of dogmatic hostility rather than rational argument?

“By undermining their own position, Labour risks positioning itself as being far from serious when it comes to real reform at the workplace. As well as leaving plenty of questions to answer, their backtracking has now made the demand for devolution of employment rights all the more compelling.”

Scottish Labour has been approached for comment.