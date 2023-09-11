However it also criticised Scottish ministers for failing even to mention the need to revalue properties, with the tax still based on property values as they were in 1991.

Given the different increases in house prices in different areas since then, the IFS said it was reasonable to assume that “half or more of the properties in Scotland are in the wrong band”.

Associate Director David Philips said continuing to base council tax on 1991 values would eventually “graduate from the absurd to the lunatic” unless ministers grasped the nettle.

The Labour-led government in Wales recently announced a valuation there.

The SNP-Green Scottish Government is currently consulting on raising the tax on Band E to H homes by between 7.5% and 22.5% by changing the ratio between those bands and Band D.

This was last done in 2017, and if done again next year would mean the bills for Band E to H houses will have gone up between 16% and 50% in relative terms in eight years.

The IFS said this would “reduce the regressivity of council tax in Scotland”, with a Band H home charged 4.5 times as much as a Band A, against three times as much in England.

In a newly published briefing, it said: “The Scottish Government’s proposals are therefore a small step in the right direction, and compare favourably with the situation in England, where reform seems a distant prospect.”

However it said the council tax in Scotland remained flawed as so many properties were in the wrong band and therefore paying the wrong tax rate.

“This is a situation that should be addressed via a revaluation, with new tax thresholds and bands based on up-to-date values,” it said.

Most properties in Scotland are Band C or below, with 28% in Bands E to H.

First Minister Humza Yousaf recently defended the tax proposals, after an opposition backlash at Holyrood.

Mr Philips said: “Facing a difficult budgetary situation, the Scottish Government again proposes increased taxes on approximately the quarter of households living in properties that have the highest assessed values for council tax purposes.

“This will be a progressive tax increase, with those in band H properties potentially paying around £800 a year more in council tax, raising up to £175 million: the equivalent of around a 2% increase in the higher (42%) rate of income tax.

“However, the Scottish Government seems set on ducking the vital issue of revaluing properties - continuing to base council tax on property values from 1991 could easily mean half or more of properties are in effect in the wrong band and their occupiers therefore facing the wrong tax bills.

“When the Scottish Government sensibly designed its land and buildings transaction tax to avoid big and unfair jumps in tax bills at tax thresholds, the UK government soon followed suit, showing the potential for reform in one part of the country to catalyse it elsewhere.

“The Welsh Government is now grasping the nettle with a proposed revaluation and more fundamental reform of council tax; it is disappointing that this does not yet appear to be encouraging Edinburgh and indeed Westminster to be bolder too.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.